Vonage Named a Winner in Cloud Awards for Best Use of AI

HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been named a winner in the 2022-2023 Cloud Awards. The Company received the Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Cloud Computing for its low code/no code solution Vonage AI Studio.

With AI Studio, today's businesses have the tools to engage with their customers across all modes of communication.

"To be named a winner in this year's Cloud Awards is a special honor and we are thrilled to be recognized for Vonage's contribution to the innovation of cloud technologies," said Savinay Berry, EVP of Product and Engineering for Vonage. "With AI Studio, today's businesses have the tools to engage with their customers across all modes of communication, easily building the kinds of engagement solutions, automated messaging and speech-enabled applications that drive unique customer journeys and long lasting customer loyalty."

"Vonage is an admirable winner of The Cloud Awards as their AI Studio solution takes the industry a step forward," said James Williams, Head of Operations for The Cloud Awards. "There were many innovative solutions among the finalists, but Vonage's solution proved to the judging panel it was a clear choice for selection as the ultimate category winner."

Vonage AI Studio is a low code/no code tool used to design, create and deploy customer engagement solutions that operate in natural language using artificial intelligence. With intelligent conversations, Vonage AI Studio helps businesses elevate customer engagement through personalized and automated interactions across channels such as voice, SMS, and messaging apps such as WhatsApp.

Vonage AI Studio enables developers and IT professionals to effortlessly build natural language customer engagement solutions such as virtual assistants for self-service support, billing updates, appointment scheduling, FAQs, and much more - with the ability to embed them into any application. Vonage AI Studio also incorporates machine-learning models that adapt by using higher-performing messages - for example, during high call volumes, for even greater efficiency. These AI conversational capabilities enhance interactions by enabling frictionless customer engagement wherever customers are, without losing context and insights. This drives a personalized customer journey across voice and messaging channels while creating and deploying end-to-end conversations in real-time.

About Vonage

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

About The Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud. Categories for the Cloud Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.

The Cloud Awards is one of three related awards programs: The Cloud Awards, for cloud computing, The Cloud Security Awards and the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Awards.

