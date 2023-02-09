Vibe Health Scores 90.1 by its Customers in 2023 Best in KLAS Report

Patient experience platform receives top ratings across four customer experience pillars—culture, loyalty, relationship, and value.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibe Health by eVideon, the leader in hospital smart room technology and digital workflow solutions, announced it has been named as a top vendor for Interactive Patient Systems in the 2023 Best in KLAS Software & Services Report. Vibe Health received an overall score of 90.1 with top grades across four customer experience pillars—culture, loyalty, relationship, and value—and high marks for operations and product.

The 2023 report recognizes technology vendors that received the highest customer satisfaction scores for software and professional services and helps healthcare providers to deliver better patient care. All rankings are a direct result of feedback from thousands of providers over the past year.

Customers praised the Vibe Health platform for its flexibility, integration capabilities, and ease of use. Additionally, they highlighted the vendor's ability to understand their unique needs and create measurable improvements in both the patient and staff experience. Vibe Health's accomplishments were reflected in comments cited by clients and KLAS:

"eVideon is really good about understanding what a room needs not only from an entertainment perspective but also from a patient and team member satisfaction perspective. There is a huge link between team member satisfaction and patient satisfaction, and because the vendor is focusing on developing an eWhiteboard, that shows that they care. They are making a vision of multiple use cases out of that eWhiteboard and then creating an open API that we can partner with. The vendor is very proactive." – Director, Nov 2022

"eVideon prioritizes us, and I assume that all of their customers feel the same way. eVideon makes us feel like we are their only customer. Whenever we have an issue, eVideon pulls an all-hands-on-deck effort with their team, and they work well together to solve our problems." – Analyst / Coordinator, Mar 2022

Vibe Health customers rely on the platform's interactive and intuitive solution to modernize the healthcare journey for patients, families, and the care team. This innovative solution bridges communication gaps, personalizes care, and saves nurses time—enabling more meaningful interactions between patients, families, and the care team, ultimately delivering better health outcomes.

"The high marks in this year's KLAS report reiterate our deep commitment to our clients and their success. We are at a turning point in healthcare where hospitals require a custom solution that will address their unique needs—staffing, infrastructure, technology, patient population—and our platform is built to close gaps in care and positively influence patient outcomes," said Jeff Fallon, Chairman and CEO of Vibe Health by eVideon. "We are pleased to lead the charts in IPS platforms, and would be remiss if we didn't acknowledge the countless customers and team members who got us here."

About Vibe Health by eVideon

Vibe Health is the trusted platform for leading hospitals and health systems seeking to modernize the care experience for patients, families, and clinicians. Using smart room technology, the software platform streamlines clinical workflow and transforms the patient room into a highly personalized and interactive care environment. The platform integrates with the hospital's EMR and other installed technologies to improve communication and care coordination, ensuring that accurate, real-time information is always accessible via the in-room Smart TV, digital whiteboard, digital door sign, and bedside tablet. With automated service requests, education assignments, and documentation, Vibe Health reduces the technology burden on clinicians and enables them to operate at the top of their licensure. Vibe Health empowers hospital leaders to meet the unique needs of their patient population with customizable features, including in-room surveys and video chat, which serve to amplify the voice of the patient and make real-time service recovery a reality. Find out why top-ranked hospitals are choosing Vibe Health by eVideon: https://www.evideon.com/vibe-health

About KLAS

KLAS Research has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Learn more at https://klasresearch.com.

