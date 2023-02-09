PeopleReady's Future of Work Report: Job Postings Soared 42% in Full Year 2022 from Pre-Pandemic Levels

Over 49 million new job postings were posted in 2022, according to report

TACOMA, Wash., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflation and supply chain challenges continue for employers in 2023, but the labor shortage may remain their most significant challenge. Nationwide, there are approximately 1.7 job openings for each job seeker, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In 2022, U.S. employers posted more than 49.1 million job openings, a 12% increase over the prior year and 42% above pre-pandemic levels, according to a new report released by staffing giant PeopleReady.

The report, Shaping the Future of Work, explores current job and wage growth trends, with unique data that provides valuable insight about employment in several major sectors. The report also features key trends shaping the workforce, such as increased flexible scheduling and greater focus on employee upskilling, along with recommendations on how to recruit and retain employees in a fluctuating labor market.

According to the PeopleReady report, the increase in job postings in 2022 for select sectors included:

Business and professional services: 4.2 million job postings, up 7% year over year

Retail: 4 million, up 0.6% YoY

Manufacturing: 3.2 million, up 21% YoY

Hospitality: 2.7 million, up 12% YoY

Education and health services: 2.0 million, up 31% YoY

Construction: 1.1 million, up 8% YoY

"Hiring needs persist despite current economic uncertainty, with a surge of jobs added to the U.S. economy in January," said Taryn Owen, president and COO of TrueBlue, PeopleReady's parent company. "As employers evaluate their hiring needs for 2023, flexible staffing models that include supplemental workers can bridge the gap and help move critical projects forward while stabilizing productivity."

PeopleReady helps companies in a variety of sectors navigate challenging labor markets by putting a Workforce Within Reach across the country. The staffing giant's award-winning app, JobStack, provides employers with immediate access to a qualified and growing network of temporary workers while also offering job opportunities to those seeking temporary employment.

