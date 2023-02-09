Midwest Automotive Media Association Awards 2023 Hyundai Palisade as Family Vehicle of the Year and 2023 Genesis GV60 as Luxury Family Vehicle of the Year

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA) named the 2023 Hyundai Palisade as its 13th annual Family Vehicle of the Year, and the 2023 Genesis GV60 as the winner of the fifth annual Luxury Family Vehicle of the Year award during the Media Preview of the 2023 Chicago Auto Show. To qualify for the award, vehicles must have four doors and be new or significantly updated within the past year.

2023 Chicago Auto Show Returns to McCormick Place Feb. 11-20 (PRNewswire)

"Our members test a vast array of vehicles throughout the year. For these models to rise to the top says a lot about their quality and value to families," said Robert Duffer, MAMA president.

Other finalists for Family Vehicle of the Year were the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning and 2023 Hyundai IONIQ5. The 2023 Lincoln Navigator and 2023 Genesis G90 rounded out the luxury category.

"The Palisade continues to impress with its family-friendly capabilities and new driver assistant technologies," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "The Palisade's enhanced Forward Collison Avoidance, Highway Drive Assist and Remote Smart Parking Assist reinforce Hyundai's commitment to safety."

"We are pleased to have the 2023 Genesis GV60 named Luxury Family Vehicle of the Year by MAMA," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer at Genesis Motor North America. "GV60 continues to be well-received by our customers, their families, and industry experts alike. As our first dedicated EV model, GV60 represents a bold step in our move towards a lineup of all-electric vehicles by 2030."

The event also featured keynote speaker Olabisi Boyle, Vice President, Product Planning and Mobility Strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. Boyle sat down with Duffer to discuss the Hyundai brand, its recent accolades, and her role in its success. The conversation also highlighted the electrification of vehicles, car prices, and CAFÉ compliance.

About the Midwest Automotive Media Association

Founded in 1991, the Midwest Automotive Media Association comprises 300 automotive journalists and public relations professionals from across the country. The organization's primary purpose is to provide a forum for newsworthy people, major issues and new products in the auto industry.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2023 public show is Feb. 11-20 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com or Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.com .

