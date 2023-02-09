HONA CBD Strikes a Two Year, 7-Figure Deal To Become the Official CBD Sponsor of MILLIONS.co WatchParties

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today, HONA CBD , a brand that values respect, humility, integrity, innovation, quality, and executional excellence, announced their partnership with MILLIONS.co , the leader in online sports watch parties, to help connect, educate, promote, and provide transparency around their CBD products. HONA CBD, who just launched in December 2022, has signed a 2-year, 7-figure marketing deal to sponsor hundreds of athletes in MMA, Football, Golf, Tennis, Baseball, and more.

In Today's world of marketing, brands need to stay on top of digital trends and rely on content creation, influencer marketing, and digital promotions. However, for CBD marketing in a digital world, it is extremely challenging and limited. HONA CBD is taking an innovative approach by partnering with a platform like MILLIONS , as they can use influential athletes to create authentic user-generated content on their new products, which can then be used for marketing and advertising on future campaigns. "We believe that HONA has an incredible product and we're excited to help use the power of our platform, WatchParty and our athlete network to help them in marketing it to the world" says CMO & Co-Founder of MILLIONS, Brandon Austin. "And it's not just about the content however, the MILLIONS platform allows HONA to operate an effective marketing campaign driving brand awareness, trust, affinity, and product sales!"

MILLIONS.co is a social commerce platform that allows athletes to build their own brand, and connects brand sponsors to these pro, collegiate, and alumni athletes of all sports to host exclusive experiences and livestreams with their fans. Through this partnership, HONA CBD can take advantage of lower funnel campaigns and a large digital awareness strategy, as well as live-selling on the streaming platform.

Chris Whited, VP Marketing at HONA CBD said, "Our partnership with MILLIONS provides a first-hand experience through watch parties by connecting athletes and their live audience while watching major sports events. The connection allows the audience to personally engage, ask questions and truly see how these athletes they love and trust are effectively using CBD products today."

HONA, as a brand that just launched, is getting the chance to take advantage of the most prestigious sports marketing event, the Super Bowl, for a fraction of what brands would normally have to pay. HONA already hosted their first watch party events with MILLIONS on January 21, 2023, for UFC 283 with professional MMA fighters Liz Carmouche , Bi "Killer Bee" Nguyen , and Vanessa "Lil Monster" Demopoulos . "This was a great opportunity for HONA CBD to showcase their products and interact with the MMA fan base. Already, we've been able to deliver great results for HONA with immediate sales through our live-selling features on the streams and pre and post-event promotions with the athletes", says CEO & Co-founder of MILLIONS, Matt Whitteker.

The two brands are excited for what the future holds for the partnership. Nicole Hicks, VP Ecommerce of Operations at HONA CBD, said, "When MILLIONS shared with us during our first meeting a key element of their operating philosophy 'To start…We dream big!' we knew we were with the right partner. These are the types of partnerships HONA CBD is looking for. Together we are bringing together uniquely formulated CBD products with a unique fun experience to learn and engage with your favorite athletes. As MILLIONS continues the path to growing into the largest athlete-centric merchandise and video engagement platform in the world, we want to be a part of this experience."

About HONA CBD:

HONA CBD offers simple solutions that are easy to use, easy to love, and uniquely formulated to enhance your health and wellness journey. Their journey began with an idea from a farmer and encompasses a team of experienced individuals that value respect, humility, integrity, innovation, quality, and executional excellence. Their culture and values as a company emphasize the desire and love they have in helping others. At HONA CBD, they are a family that invests in their products because they care about your journey for better health and wellness.

About MILLIONS.co:



MILLIONS.co ( www.MILLIONS.co ) is quickly becoming the world's leading social commerce and video platform connecting the sports world. MILLIONS combines the power of social media and e-commerce on a single platform to empower athletes to connect on a deeper level with their fans while creating new, lucrative revenue channels. It is rapidly proving to be the leading sports streaming and WatchParty platform.

