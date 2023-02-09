GEP'S PROCUREMENT & SUPPLY CHAIN SOFTWARE GOES LIVE IN THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS, TRANSFORMING PROCUREMENT

CLARK, N.J., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints selected, implemented and is using GEP SOFTWARE™, the industry's leading procurement and supply chain platform.

The Church, a worldwide faith of more than 16 million members across 30,000 congregations in 160 countries and territories, is using GEP SOFTWARE for a digital transformation across its entire procurement function. GEP SOFTWARE helps The Church be the very best stewards of their funds by providing greater visibility and efficiencies across its sourcing organization. The Church has successfully gone live with GEP SMART's sourcing solution — to identify, evaluate and qualify new suppliers to achieve best-value agreements — as well as GEP's catalog management and contract life cycle management (CLM) solution, enabling contract approval, fulfillment tracking and reporting.

GEP SOFTWARE encompasses GEP SMART™, recently named the world's best procurement software for the second year in a row, and GEP NEXXE™, the next-generation cloud-native supply chain unified platform. It enables Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility and actionable intelligence into all procurement, purchasing and supply chain functions while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

