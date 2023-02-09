CHICKEN SALAD CHICK EXPANDS EXECUTIVE TEAM, NAMING ATTORNEY CAROL TERRY AS COMPANY'S FIRST IN-HOUSE COUNSEL

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, has hired attorney Carol Terry as Vice President and General Counsel. In this newly created role, Terry joins the company's executive team as a key business partner reporting directly to Scott Deviney, President and CEO. She will oversee all aspects of Chicken Salad Chick's legal business as the fast-growing brand continues expanding in new and existing markets throughout the Southern and Midwestern regions of the U.S.

Chicken Salad Chick logo (PRNewsFoto/Chicken Salad Chick) (PRNewsfoto/Chicken Salad Chick) (PRNewswire)

Terry has extensive in-house experience and a proven ability to provide strategic support to C-suite and business teams at global companies. She served nearly two decades at the General Electric Company in various global roles, including as General Counsel for GE Power's Transmission and Distribution business, General Counsel for GE Power's Services Operations business and Chief Compliance Officer for GE's Power Services business. Following GE's divestiture to Swiss-owned ABB, Ltd., Terry continued supporting the energy industrial segment through integration, before transitioning into private practice. Terry has also served as an Adjunct Professor of Business Law at Georgia State University's J. Mack Robinson College of Business over the past nine years.

"As Chicken Salad Chick continues to grow throughout the country with new company and franchise locations, we saw the need to add a high-level general counsel to our executive team. Carol's extensive law background managing complex business and contracts with GE, as well as her private legal practice experience will add great insight to our company. Additionally, her strength of character and commitment to serving others makes her a natural fit with our company culture," said Scott Deviney, President and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick.

Terry received her law degree from Mercer University and her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Georgia, where she studied Musical Theatre. She has served on the board of directors of the Women's Energy Network and volunteers her time and talents with organizations such as Street Law, Inc., Open Hand Atlanta, Buckhead Christian Ministries, Buckhead Church, Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation and Make-A-Wish Foundation.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 220 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2022, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Anna Lake

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

alake@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick