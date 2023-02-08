iFLYTEK and Jiupai News Support Blue Sky Rescue Team's Turkish Earthquake Response with Donation of AI Translation Devices

HEFEI, China, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iFLYTEK, one of the world's leading intelligent speech and artificial intelligence companies partnered with Jiupai News to donate 30 translators to the Blue Sky Rescue Team to help them overcome language barriers and communicate effectively during their rescue efforts across Turkey.

Blue Sky Rescue Team using donated iFLYTEK translators (PRNewswire)

The translators have already been put to use by emergency response teams to aid civilians in the aftermath of the two major earthquakes, which have already taken over 4,000 lives and injured more than 20,000 people across Turkey and Syria.

In the face of such devastation, iFLYTEK and its leadership believe there is no boundary to care and love when AI can help us overcome divisions and work across borders. iFLYTEK is committed to helping reduce language barriers in the ongoing post-earthquake rescue efforts and will continue to closely follow the situation to identify more ways to support the people in the disaster-stricken areas.

About iFLYTEK – iFLYTEK is one of the world's leading artificial intelligence (AI) and speech technology companies. For more information, please visit https://global.iflytek.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iFLYTEK