Guidehouse Wins Four 2023 Best in KLAS® Awards

Receives Top Scores for IT Advisory, Revenue Cycle Outsourcing, Strategy, Growth, and Consolidation, and Extended Business Office

Innovation-Driven Consultancy Holds 16 KLAS #1 Rankings Overall

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global consulting and managed services provider to public sector and commercial clients, has received four 2023 Best in KLAS® Awards. Now a 16-time KLAS #1 award winner, Guidehouse has a track record of consistently achieving one of the highest average firm scores each year.

The 2023 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report recognizes companies that are held to the highest standards of excellence as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare professionals. Guidehouse received Best in KLAS awards for the following 2023 categories:

IT Advisory Services (1 st -time winner)

Strategy, Growth, and Consolidation Consulting (4 th straight year)

Revenue Cycle Outsourcing (4-time winner)

Extended Business Office (4-time winner)

"We're incredibly honored to continue receiving top performance scores for the solutions that support our clients in best serving their communities," said Guidehouse Partner and Health Segment Leader Alicia Harkness. "Client validation of our team's exceptional efforts confirms the true value in our commitment to digitally powered, financially resilient organizations that deliver person-centered health services."

Guidehouse clients surveyed by KLAS expressed their satisfaction with the firm's customer experience in IT Advisory Services, with one hospital COO commenting in January 2022: "If I were making the decision today, I would buy the same services from Guidehouse without any reservation. I was super impressed with the team they put together. I would love to hire the primary individual on the project. The leadership that has been exhibited has been top shelf. They literally ran the process from start to finish. They integrated their people with our team."

For Strategy, Growth, and Consolidation Consulting, another hospital COO noted in November 2022: "Guidehouse embeds themselves in the organization, so they truly understand us and our needs. The firm can give deeper insights into problems that we identify and allow us to look at things from a national perspective in terms of what is going on and what is anticipated. I have never met a group of consultants that does such an exceptional job in learning who we are, connecting with us, and providing guidance from a strategic standpoint at many different levels. I look at Guidehouse as a partner."

Ranked 2022's second-largest healthcare management consulting firm by Modern Healthcare, the Guidehouse Health team helps providers, government agencies, life sciences companies, employers, payers, and other organizations solve the industry's most complex challenges. The team includes experts from diverse commercial and public health backgrounds who share knowledge to modernize and innovate healthcare services, finances, and operations. Visit the Guidehouse Center for Health Insights for the latest healthcare insights and solutions.

