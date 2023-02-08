CycurID Selects Carbide for Compliance Framework and Privacy Program Support

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CycurID Technologies Ltd ., ("CycurID" or the "Company"), has engaged with Carbide , an information security and data privacy management platform, to fortify the security posture of their innovative reusable digital identity application, imme™ (pronounced "I'm me").

CycurID (pronounced "Secure ID") Technologies Ltd. is a Canadian-based digital identity management and cybersecurity firm that has developed a reusable digital identity app, imme™, that uses adaptive Artificial Intelligence, Biometric Authorization and Zero-Knowledge Protocols to provide full privacy of users' data with no individuals credentials or any data being stored or kept by CycurID or their partners.

"While privacy is the center of all our identity products and solutions, user privacy is difficult to achieve and maintain without the proper security protocols in place," said Gord Jessop, CycurID's Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder. "We want to lead the market in the implementation of security and privacy best practices and a logical step to achieve that goal was to engage with Carbide."

Anchored around security and privacy best practices, the Carbide Platform is easy to use and makes enterprise-class security and compliance accessible to organizations of all sizes. The company supports multiple frameworks and regulations such as PCI-DSS, SOC 2, HIPAA, ISO 27001, GDPR, NIST, and others. However, unlike other vendors, Carbide offers more than an automated compliance checklist. From the initial design and gap analysis, past implementation and audit, and through to the sustainment and evolution of a security and privacy program, Carbide supports its customers to build data security and privacy into the DNA of the organization, even as they evolve and grow.

"Offering a strong security product doesn't automatically mean your business is operating under sustainable security and privacy best practices. CycurID understands that making cybersecurity and privacy a foundational part of their business operations will help differentiate them from the competition and strengthen their credibility with target customers. We are thrilled to support CycurID's focus on cybersecurity and privacy both internally and externally and are excited to help them tangibly demonstrate their commitment," noted Darren Gallop, CEO of Carbide.

According to a recent Data Privacy benchmark report from Cisco, 94% of companies surveyed noted that customers will not buy their products or services if their data is not effectively protected. By working with Carbide, CycurID will be well-positioned to quickly demonstrate to their enterprise customer base how their application is both secure and meets the compliance requirements of industry standards and frameworks. CycurID is looking forward to completing the assessments for the ISO127001, NIST-800, CMMC, CCCS, and PIPEDA certifications in the first phase of the compliance framework.

Jessop added, "We want to be affiliated with the most forward-thinking organizations in the identity and security sectors. Not only is Carbide such a visionary, they recognize privacy and cybersecurity as equal partners, rather than treating privacy as an afterthought to a security program. Their capabilities will allow us to deliver on our mandate of security best practices."

For more information about CycurID's complete suite of cost-effective identity solutions, visit the corporate website https://cycurid.com or contact CycurID here . Learn more about imme™ at imme.io or contact the imme™ team here .

For more information on how Carbide can embed security and privacy into the DNA of your organization, visit www.carbidesecure.com .

About CycurID Technologies Ltd.

CycurID is a privately held personal identity management and security software developer based in Vancouver, British Columbia. CycurID™ has developed proprietary patent pending identity management and privacy software which is available via its consumer app imme™ (I'm me). CycurID is registered with the Better Business Bureau, WorkSafe BC and FINTRAC as a Money Service Business (MSB). CycurID™ and imme™ are Registered Trademarks of CycurID Technologies Ltd. CycurID is also incorporated in the United States as CycurID Technologies USA Ltd.

About Carbide

Carbide makes enterprise-class security and privacy accessible to fast-growing companies. Unlike "checkbox"-style compliance solutions, our information security and privacy management platform is based on universal best practices to enable customers to create, promote, and prove their commitment to security no matter which security framework or privacy regulation they wish to comply with.

By making it easy to embed security and privacy into the DNA of your organization, Carbide can help sharpen your competitive edge and accelerate your company's growth trajectory. To learn more about how we can help no matter where you are in your security journey, visit www.carbidesecure.com .

