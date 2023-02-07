Stable Tech N.V. Breaks Their First Milestone, Showers Partners in Chocolate Coins

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stable Tech N.V. today announced that Coinslotty, their flagship crypto casino, closed 100 affiliate partnership deals since their launch in November last year. To commemorate the occasion, they decided to shower their supporters in "golden coins", with 100 gift boxes leaving their offices this week.

A Bag Full of Coins for a List Full of Affiliate Partners

The gift box that commemorates their first milestone is made from recycled paper, finished in a sleek, matte black colour and sealed with an elegant purple ribbon. Inside, the partners will find a made-to-order, medieval-style coin pouch filled with edible golden coins, together with a branded Apple AirTag to help them track their success within the highly competitive affiliate industry.

A portion of the parcels are already on their way, while the rest will be given out in-person at this year's ICE 2023 Affiliate Conference, that starts on the 7th of February in London.

Behind the Gift Box Campaign

The signature item of the campaign, the medieval-styled leather coin pouch, was produced in the small city of Samobor, Croatia. Each pouch was a made-to-order item created by a family of skilled leatherworkers specialising in cowhide products and leather restoration projects. Heavy duty machinery and leatherwork mastery were employed to get the final product, together with three different types of materials; synthetic leather, cowhide and a golden string that complements the coins within.

The tastier part of the gift, the chocolate golden coins, were also made by hand, just this time in the picturesque city of Opatija. The chocolatiers behind the project, the Croatian Choco Concept, made sure that each chocolate piece gets enough love, and in the end represents a 1 oz golden coin made from Belgian milk chocolate with 40% cocoa.

An Apple AirTag, the last piece of the puzzle, has also been included. The Coinslotty branded tracker has been placed within a black Belkin carabiner keychain, nested tightly within a special foam compartment within the box.

About Coinslotty.com

Originally launched in November 2022, Coinslotty.com is Stable Tech's flagship online crypto casino that features over 48 game providers, including various slot machines, table games, a live casino section and tailor-made crypto games. The brand has been authorized by the government of Curacao, and is operating under the E-gaming license No. 8048/JAZ, issued by Antillephone.

