PANERA LAUNCHES THE ULTIMATE ACCESSORY AHEAD OF FASHION'S BIGGEST WEEK: INTRODUCING THE BAGuette

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Panera is announcing the launch of a new item designed for both the fashion aficionado and the foodie: introducing the BAGuette, the ultimate accessory crafted to sit at the intersection of style and function. As one of the biggest weeks in fashion approaches, there is much talk about baguette accessories in the industry - but as the experts in all things bread, Panera decided to step up to the plate to create a BAGuette bag designed in a way that it really should be: one that is stylish on the outside and also the perfect size to carry one of Panera's new Toasted Baguettes.

The Panera BAGuette is all about style and function - the 12" purse is donned in the beloved Panera green, designed for those looking for a pop of color in their wardrobe. The stylish structured accessory features an embossed pattern and flag magnetic closure with a custom metal "P" buckle and gold hardware.

Last month, Panera unveiled its newest menu item, Toasted Baguettes, available in bakery-cafés nationwide. The abundant sandwiches start at $9.99 each (plus tax) and are freshly prepared with Clean ingredients in three bold recipes, including:

Green Goddess Caprese Melt: Peppadew™ peppers, fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan, basil, arugula, green goddess dressing, garlic aioli and salt & pepper on Panera's signature baguette

Pepperoni Mozzarella Melt: Pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, fontina/mozzarella blend and market sauce on Panera's signature baguette

Smoky Buffalo Chicken Melt: Smoked chicken, American cheese, fresh red onions and Buffalo sauce on Panera's signature baguette

"Our new Toasted Baguettes mark the first time that Panera has crafted a delicious sandwich in celebration of our iconic baguette – and this is certainly the first time we have created a purse," said Drayton Martin, VP of Brand Building, Panera Bread. "Both of these creations are amazing celebrations of not only our expertise in all things bread, but also the generous touches that make each Panera experience special."

500 BAGuette purses are now available for pre-sale starting today in honor of one of the biggest fashion celebrations, taking place in New York City this February. Customers can visit PaneraBaguetteBag.com to purchase the hot new accessory for spring wardrobes for $39.50. (plus any applicable taxes) From February 7 through February 13, MyPanera members that purchase all three Toasted Baguette Sandwiches will be entered for a chance to win one of these "must have" purses of the season.*

For more information on Panera's new Toasted Baguettes, visit www.PaneraBread.com.

*Purchases required. Legal residents of the US/DC. 18+. Void where prohibited. Must be a MyPanera® member to participate. Challenge begins on 2/7/2023 and ends on 2/13/2023 (the "Challenge Period"). During the Challenge Period, participants that purchase one of each of the Toasted Baguettes (Smoky Buffalo Chicken Melt, Pepperoni Mozzarella Melt, and Green Goddess Caprese Melt) ("Required Purchases") at participating U.S. bakery-cafes will be entered for a chance to win a BAGuette purse. Required Purchases can be made in a single transaction or multiple transactions during the Challenge Period. Catering orders, group orders, Panera at Work orders, or orders placed on third party delivery sites do not count towards Required Purchases. Odds of winning a prize depends on the number of participants that complete the Challenge during the Challenge Period. Challenge may expire without notice due to error, fraud, or other unforeseen circumstances. For complete rules and details visit: https://www.panerabread.com/en-us/legal/fine-print/baguette-challenge-official-rules.html

About Panera Bread

Panera Bread opened in 1987 as a community bakery, founded with a secret sourdough starter and a belief that sharing great bread is an expression of warmth and generosity. That vision holds true today with a robust menu of delicious, chef-curated recipes created with a simple principle: The Familiar, Made Fantastic™. At Panera, we serve food that we are proud to serve our own families, made with responsibly raised proteins and freshly prepared with Clean ingredients--food that does not contain the artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources set forth on our No-No list served in U.S. bakery-cafes. From crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to flatbread pizza and sweets, we offer our guests more than great food. Our ethos of generosity drives us to meet our guests where they are through technology and through our shared values. We are stewards of our communities and the planet — with programs like Day-End Dough-Nation® that donates unsold baked goods in the evening to local non-profits, or labeling climate-friendly low carbon Cool Food Meals.

As of January 24, 2023 there were 2,112 bakery-cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread).

