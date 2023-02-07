Motif FoodWorks Adds Bioprocessing Services to their Menu

The company also celebrates the grand opening of their new market research development center, Motif's Plant Base

BOSTON, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motif FoodWorks, the Boston-based food technology company creating the next generation of food, today announced the company will be expanding their ingredient development and innovation business by offering their fermentation and bioprocessing services to customers. This added offering comes as the company celebrates the grand opening of their second facility, a 65,000 sq. ft. market development and research center dubbed "Motif's Plant Base," which will house the company's fermentation, ingredient, and finished-product production.

Motif’s Plant Base facility located in Northborough, MA (PRNewswire)

Bioprocessing as a Service

Motif has experienced first-hand the challenges that come with scaling up a product for commercialization. The difficulty of taking a product through optimization at bench scale and translating that into a pilot scale is a timely and costly process that many start-ups don't have the capabilities for in-house. After the successful commercialization of the company's first product HEMAMI™, a yeast-derived heme protein that provides umami flavor and meaty aroma to plant-based meat alternatives, Motif saw a unique opportunity to leverage their knowledge, technology capabilities and production facilities to assist other companies in the commercialization process.

Motif will be offering their bioprocessing services to companies in various industries looking to scale-up. The company is currently offering their services at bench-scale, while planning to build out pilot-scale capabilities in the future.

"We are thrilled to be able to utilize our experience and offer help to companies that are in a similar position that we were in a few years back," said Philippe Prochasson, Motif's Vice President of Biosciences and Analytics. "By using our holistic innovation process, we are able to help companies rapidly develop and commercialize their technologies."

While offering their bioprocessing as a service to companies, the Motif team will also offer consulting services to these clients, allowing the processes to be a collaboration between the two entities. Motif is already assisting their first customer Arcaea, a biotech-for-beauty company developing nature-inspired ingredients and products.

"Arcaea has worked closely with Motifs team on validation and process development. Motif has delivered excellent work," stated Jaide Jensen, Head of Biotechnology at Arcaea. "Motif's guidance has been incredibly valuable as we prepare for scale-up."

Learn more about Motif's bioprocessing capabilities online on Capacitor, a database resource for bioprocess service platforms: https://capacitor.bio/database/map/facilities/motif-foodworks

Motif's Plant Base

In addition to adding a new service to their repertoire, Motif has kicked off the new year with the unveiling of their new market development center, Motif's Plant Base. Motif first broke ground on their new facilities in late 2021 with renovations to the office space and R&D facilities being completed in the latter half of 2022. Located in Northborough, MA, the new facility features state-of-the-art food technology, analytical and bioprocessing labs. The 65,000 sq. ft. facility is currently equipped to house over 55 employees, with additional office and lab facility expansions planned as the company and their services continue to grow.

