Jon Jones Leads the Kanpai Pandas Brand!

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kanpai Pandas have teamed up with the baddest man on the planet, Jon Jones ! Jon will spearhead the KP brand as we take the first step in taking the Kanpai Pandas brand global by spreading our message to millions outside the web 3 space. He'll be rocking and showing off the KP apparel year-round to his social following of over 9 million and will also be advocating for our brand through social content and UFC appearances, including on his return to the UFC on March 4th to fight Ciryl Gane ! Jones joins our other brand ambassadors ( Roy Jones and Ilia Topuria ), who will collectively help the pandas in bridging the web3-web2 industry gap. We can't wait to see him back in action.

Ilia "El Matador" Topuria (13–0), one of the UFC's hottest prospects who is ranked 9th in the Featherweight division, will tag team this endeavor with Jones by spreading the Kanpai Pandas brand everywhere he goes, in and out of the cage. Ilia will propel the KP brand through fights, post-match interviews, and other related events. We look forward to welcoming El Matador to the team and are excited to build the Pandas brand with him!

We know you have been awaiting news of our apparel, we knew it would be best to bring it with a bang. The official Kanpai Pandas apparel site is now live! You can head to our shop to purchase our official Season One apparel line, designed by our creative director, .

To celebrate, we're giving away 2 club-level tickets for Jones' fight at UFC 285 on March 4th at the T-Mobile Arena. To join the giveaway, Like, RT, and share this Tweet or purchase KP merchandise for additional entries! Kanpai Panda holders will receive a 10% discount on apparel when checking out. The cutoff for the giveaway is at 1 PM on Monday, February 13.

1st Place: 2 club tickets & KP Apparel Pack (1 winner)

2nd Place: 5x KP Apparel Pack (shirt and hoodie)

3rd Place: 10x KP Apparel Pack (hat and keychain)

Kanpai!

Airfare and lodging not included

