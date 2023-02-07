Brand Launches a specialty Bros. Box for the "Bro Squad" Looking to Celebrate their Bond Over Brunch this Month

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- February is a month dedicated to love and friendships. Everyone wants a lifelong companion to celebrate the ups and downs with, but who says it has to be your other half? Enter: The Bros. If Valentine's Day and Galentine's Day aren't the moves, this month, Einstein Bros. Bagels declares February 15 as National Bros Day – and understood the assignment.

Marking the inaugural National Bros Day, an official day dedicated to the bro squad, Einstein Bros. Bagels today launches the ultimate Bros. Box for two. Packed with craveable brunch staples, the box includes a fan-favorite Farmhouse Sandwich, a Bacon & Cheddar Egg Sandwich, two Twice-Baked Hash Browns and two Blueberry Muffins. The Bromie duo can now order the Bros. Box online at https://locations.einsteinbros.com or via the Einstein Bros. Bagels app to take pause and cherish the first national holiday dedicated to their day-ones.

"Couples and gal pals have days dedicated to their relationships, but anyone who wants to get together to honor their bromance doesn't have that special moment in time," says Hector Briones, Chief Marketing Officer of Einstein Bros. Bagels. "National Bros Day is meant to spotlight all the strong bro friendships, who stick together through thick and thin – and what better way to take a bromance to the next level than sharing an ultimate brunch box with your best bud."

The Bros. Box is now available for online ordering or in the Einstein Bros. Bagels app. Get the squad together and order at https://einsteinbros.com/menu/.

About Einstein Bros.® Bagels

Einstein Bros.® Bagels is a neighborhood bakery known for endless combinations of fresh-baked bagels and premium double-whipped cream cheese shmear. Also serving a variety of breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, coffee, espresso, sweets, and catering, Einstein Bros. Bagels has 690 locations throughout the United States. Einstein Bros. Bagels is part of Panera Brands, one of the nation's largest fast-casual restaurant companies, comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee®, and Einstein Bros. Bagels. To learn more, visit www.einsteinbros.com.

