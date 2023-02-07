Analytic Partners Names Sterling CEO Joshua Peirez to Board of Directors

MIAMI, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytic Partners , the leader in Commercial Analytics, announced today the appointment of Josh Peirez, CEO of Sterling, a leading global provider of background screening and identity services, to its board of directors. Josh brings extensive strategy, product, and operational experience to guide the next phase of growth for the company.

Joshua Peirez, CEO at Sterling (PRNewswire)

The appointment is another step in Analytic Partners' evolution as it leads the marketing analytics industry away from internally focused marketing data and toward a broader, multi-faceted view that incorporates marketing, enterprise and external data to drive true Commercial Intelligence. This helps brands to build powerful connections with their customers and make better decisions for measurable growth.

Josh joins at a key moment for Analytic Partners. In 2022, the company received an investment from Onex Partners, launched new product solutions to market, and welcomed several new executives, including CMO Fleur Sohtz, CPO Alexis Terrazas-Perez, and General Counsel Luis Vacanti. The firm also extended its U.S. footprint to Dallas, TX, and strengthened its board with SiriusXM CMO Denise Karkos and former IHS Markit Executive VP Todd Hyatt.

"Josh brings an impressive track record of working with – and within – Fortune 500 organizations as a positive catalyst for growth," said Nancy Smith, President & CEO at Analytic Partners. "His perspective, management and leadership experience will be invaluable for Analytic Partners' expansion as we work closely with our customers to provide an adaptive, unified approach to analytics, empowering brands with impactful and actionable insights across their businesses."

Josh joined Sterling as co-CEO in 2018, and was named CEO in 2019. Previously he served as President and Chief Operating Officer for Dun & Bradstreet, leading all aspects of customer-facing operations. Prior to joining Dun & Bradstreet, Josh spent 10 years at MasterCard, most recently in the role of Chief Innovation Officer for MasterCard Worldwide. A lawyer by training, he also served as the company's Group Executive, Global Public Policy, and Associate General Counsel and started his career as an associate at Clifford Chance Rogers and Wells, focusing on antitrust litigation. Josh received a BS in Policy Analysis, Economic and Government Studies from Cornell University and a JD from Brooklyn Law School.

"In today's continually evolving economic climate, it is no longer enough for global businesses to rely strictly on internal data to connect with customers and achieve growth," said Josh Peirez, CEO at Sterling. "Analytic Partners is leading the charge with a new way to approach analytics, incorporating cross-enterprise data touchpoints in a unique and effective way. I look forward to helping the company expand its commercial analytics solution and enable its customers to make more informed business decisions."

About Analytic Partners

Analytic Partners is the leading cloud-based, managed software platform which provides adaptive solutions for deeper business understanding and right-time planning and optimization for marketing and beyond. We turn data into expertise so that our clients can create powerful connections with their customers and achieve commercial success. For more information on Analytic Partners, visit its website at analyticpartners.com/

Media Contact

Gravitate PR for Analytic Partners

analyticpartners@gravitatepr.com

Analytic Partners (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Analytic Partners