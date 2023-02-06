NexPoint Residential Trust Announces 2022 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

DALLAS, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc., ("NXRT" or the "Company") (NYSE: NXRT) announced today the final income allocations of the Company's 2022 dividend distributions on its common stock. The final income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table:
Common Shares (CUSIP #65341D102):
Ex
Taxable
Ordinary
Taxable
Capital Gain
Unrecap.
Sec. 1250
Return of
Section
199A
Dividend
Record
Payable
Distribution
Income
Distr. Per
Gain Per
Capital
Dividends
Date
Date
Date
Per Share
Per Share
Share
Share
Per Share
Per Share
3/14/2022
3/15/2022
3/31/2022
$0.38000
$0.00000
$0.12621
$0.04836
$0.25379
$0.00000
6/14/2022
6/15/2022
6/30/2022
$0.38000
$0.00000
$0.12621
$0.04836
$0.25379
$0.00000
9/14/2022
9/15/2022
9/30/2022
$0.38000
$0.00000
$0.12621
$0.04836
$0.25379
$0.00000
12/14/2022
12/15/2022
12/30/2022
$0.42000
$0.00000
$0.13949
$0.05345
$0.28051
$0.00000
Totals
$1.56000
$0.00000
$0.51812
$0.19853
$1.04188
$0.00000
100.00 %
33.21 %
66.79 %
Components may not sum to the totals due to rounding differences. The information above presents final income allocations.
The Company encourages shareholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to the federal, state, and local income tax effects of these dividends.
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience. More information about the Company is available at http://www.nxrt.nexpoint.com.
Investor Relations
Kristen Thomas
IR@nexpoint.com
Media Relations
Prosek Partners for NexPoint
pro-nexpoint@prosek.com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.