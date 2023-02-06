Cooking with Cash Wa
General Dynamics CEO to speak at Cowen 44th Annual Conference

Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago

RESTON, Va., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) Chief Executive Officer Phebe Novakovic will speak at the Cowen 44th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference in Arlington, Virginia, on Wednesday, February 15, at 10:00 a.m. EST.

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen131/gd/1657051.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2022. More information is available at www.gd.com.

General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics)
