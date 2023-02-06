Digital Global Systems Granted 100th Patent; Delivers Industry-Leading Wireless Network Optimizations and Critical Asset Protection

TYSONS, Va., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Global Systems (DGS), an innovator and leader in radio frequency (RF) awareness technology, today announced it has been granted its 100th patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, supporting its ability to deliver advanced spectrum management solutions. This news showcases DGS' commitment to delivering solutions focused on frequency agility and resiliency fortifying network performance in crowded, shared spectrum environments.

As a result of its innovation and leadership, DGS leads the spectrum management industry in three of the four key technology areas – Radio Frequency Analysis, Actionable Data Extraction, and Process Optimization – needed for spectrum optimization and management. In total, the firm's patent portfolio ranks second out of the top 10 U.S spectrum management patent holders. This positions the company as a leader in delivering agile and resilient solutions underpinning growth in 5G and spectrum sharing technologies.

The company's solutions improve spectrum utilization and empower low-latency, high-reliability applications and services. Together, the patents represent how DGS is ushering in the promise around private wireless 5G capabilities and paving the way for new multi-dimensional RF awareness capabilities. Notably, DGS' patents fall into four main categories:

RF Capture:

Actionable Data Extraction

RF Analysis at the EDGE

Process Optimization

The wireless industry remains focused on improving spectrum access through spectrum sharing initiatives including CBRS, despite some groups questioning its viability. DGS supports the notion that CBRS and lightly licensed private wireless networks can scale to support large numbers of users, and overcome current deficiencies through leveraging RF Awareness.

"The telecom industry is at a critical inflection point, and DGS's technology provides an opportunity to address scalability, interference management and reliance on static propagation models for spectrum access. Our patents enable dynamic spectrum sharing, which will be a requirement of future spectrum auctions. We also enable frequency resiliency and reliability which is now critical for defense applications," said Fernando Murias, chairman and CEO of DGS. "Frequency agile solutions delivering both resiliency and reliability are key elements in wireless growth going forward. Securing our 100th patent is a major milestone for DGS, and we look forward to supporting the future of wireless innovation.

About DGS

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in northern Virginia, DGS blends broad experience and deep expertise in the fields of spectrum monitoring, telecommunications, critical infrastructure protection, and defense. DGS has been awarded 100 patents with 25 patents pending for the advancement of spectrum monitoring and RF data management, enabling the capture and analysis of wideband spectrum data at the point of intercept for applications that deliver real-time situational awareness.

