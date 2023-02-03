V.tal kicks off its second Edge Data Center in Fortaleza, Brazil

The new unit starts operation with a 4MW capacity, support for 400 racks and is fully integrated with its Cable Landing Station

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- V.tal, one of the largest end-to-end neutral digital infrastructure solutions companies, operating in Brazil and 5 other countries in South and North America, kicks off its second edge data center, in Fortaleza, Brazil. The unit will start operation with a 4 MW capacity and will have four "data halls" with space to accommodate 400 racks.

The new edge data center is fully integrated with its undersea cable landing station (CLS - Cable Landing Station). It has connection redundancy, which ensures data transmission security. The unit will also be integrated with the other company's edge data center in Fortaleza. Combined, the units have a 7,000 m² built-up area, capacity above 5MW and over 600 rack positions.

The CLS, which has been operating since 2002, is critical to the entire Brazilian internet as it holds the central PIX (traffic exchange point) of Brazil Northeast state of Ceará, the nation's third-largest internet traffic. It allows operators and providers to exchange traffic directly and access content from the major OTTs.

The entire V.tal complex, comprised of the CLS buildings and the edge data center, was certified ISO 27001 for using a management system for the colocation service (rental of web hosting space, understood as physical space and infrastructure), which ensures permanent availability in terms of energy, acclimation, fire security, physical and logical access security (monitoring).

"With the kick-off of the new edge data center complex, V.tal consolidates itself as an ecosystem of neutral infrastructure solutions that provides its customers with robustness, resilience, redundancy, capillarity and very low latency", says Cícero Olivieri, Vice President of Engineering at V.tal.

V.tal now has 4 complete edge data centers in operation (two in Fortaleza, one in Rio de Janeiro and another one in Barranquilla, Colombia), connected by 26 thousand kilometers of undersea optical cables that connect Brazil to Argentina, Venezuela, Colombia, Bermuda and the United States.

"V.tal will invest to expand its data center park, as it complements its capillarity and footprint in all Brazilian regions, in addition to meeting the present and future requirements of its customers, due to innovations and new technologies that have been emerging", says Eduardo Silveira, Vice President of Strategy at V.tal.

