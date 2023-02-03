TRYFUN's New Survey Shares Insights into Customer Attitudes Towards Sex Toys

- Results show that the social taboo surrounding sex toys is diminishing, with nearly 90 percent of respondents saying they are receptive to using sex toys for enhancing bedroom experiences

- 71 percent of respondents are interested in smart technology and the metaverse as novel ways to explore sexuality

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sexual intelligence brand TRYFUN has released its latest customer survey that sheds light on the behaviors, attitudes, and preferences towards sex toys. Conducted in January 2023, the survey investigates customers' perception and acceptance of sex toys and provides insights into their role in elevating bedroom experiences, and how the development of virtual reality (VR) and the metaverse offers a new way for customers to seek sexual pleasure.

The survey findings show that 86 percent of respondents are willing to use sex toys for pleasure enhancement. Meanwhile, over two-thirds of participants (71 percent) agree that they can bring an added dimension of pleasure to both solo and couples' play.

New technology allows people to bring remote-powered gadgets and artificial intelligence (AI) into their bedrooms for intimate experiences, unlocking a new dimension for them to explore sexuality safely. As VR sexual experiences are today more realistic than ever before, around 65 percent of survey takers are interested in experimenting with smart technology, remote interaction, and the metaverse, and are willing to pay for related services, citing the reason that these new types of pleasure products will bring a unique experience and novelty to their sexual activities.

(PRNewswire)

"We have seen in our survey that personal sex toys are increasingly de-stigmatized among Gen-Zers and Millennials, who are more open when it comes to exploring sexuality and intimacy. For modern customers who are more well-informed about sexual education, sex toys are not just tools for improving their sex life, but also outlets that open up a new world for healthy sexual expression and enjoyment. With the market size expected to expand at a compound growth rate of about 8%, the consumption of sex products is poised to experience a surge in the next few years," said Dylan Jones, the CEO of TRYFUN.

He added that the market will be increasingly dominated by affordable smart sex toys tailored to users' needs, which will be the focus of TRYFUN. With its robust R&D capacity and unremitting pursuit of high quality, TRYFUN aims to make its high-tech sex products equipped with unique features accessible to global customers, helping them to boost their sexual enjoyment.

About TRYFUN

Founded in 2017, TRYFUN offers a wide range of premium sexual wellness products for adults to promote healthy and safe sexual experiences and relationships. TRYFUN harness the power of smart technology to eliminate the barriers and stigma surrounding self-pleasure and self-care, providing sexually active adults with products designed with state-of-the-art hardware and software, empowering them to seek self-expression and fulfill intimate relationships with both themselves and their partners.

(PRNewswire)

For more information, please visit www.tryfun.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TRYFUN