Frontline Insurance's rating of BBB+ by KBRA now accepted by Freddie Mac

LAKE MARY, Fla., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontline Insurance (Frontline) announces its BBB+ Financial Strength Rating from global rating agency Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) is now accepted by Freddie Mac. Frontline's growth and enhanced geographical footprint is supported by KBRA to meet the future needs of the company. As a result of this confirmation, Frontline's insurance products are universally accepted by all lenders and mortgage companies.

"Frontline Insurance continues to serve our customers with the commitment and expertise we've shown for 25 years," says CEO of Frontline Leman Porter. "Our exceptional financial strength drives our business so we can continue to be the insurer of choice for customers, which is only reinforced by this news."

The rating for Frontline reflects an experienced management team with a focused strategy; financial flexibility through a holding company and managing general agent structure; a solid reinsurance program; and strong local market presence with a well-established distribution network supportive of targeted growth.

"We have expanded our list of eligible rating providers to include the Kroll Bond Rating Agency," Freddie Mac, formally known as the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., posted on its selling guide.

About Frontline Insurance

Frontline Insurance, founded in 1998, is comprised of First Protective Insurance Company and Frontline Insurance Unlimited Company, which provide smart, customizable solutions to homeowners and business owners across the Southeast, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. With 25 years of protecting customers, Frontline offers home and commercial property insurance tailored to fit the unique needs of its more than 250,000 policyholders. For more information, visit www.frontlineinsurance.com.

