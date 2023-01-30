SINSO Fuels the Construction of Metaverse with SINSO DAC to be launched in 2023

SINGAPORE, Jan. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- How to define "Metaverse"? It does not equate with "VR+AR" or "brain-computer interfaces + AI", and its content included is far more than "Play to Earn" and Defi. What's the essence of Metaverse? Although we tend to focus too much on the technical presentation of Metaverse, it is not practical to ignore its nature. With the name Metaverse, Meta (the former Facebook) branded its VR technology; Microsoft crowned its Mixed Reality; Apple promoted its AR to avoid losing the voice. Google has launched VR and AR products suitable for smartphones, as well as holographic video; Nvidia promotes the concept of Metaverse in order to market computing power; Intel proposes that computing power must be increased by a thousand times to create a Metaverse... Yet all these utilitarian-oriented interpretations have diverted from the essence of Metaverse. The current products launched in the name of the Metaverse can sketch only tantalizing glimpses of the Metaverse's full potential.

This article will help further your understanding of Metaverse, and meanwhile give an explanation of the role of SINSO, as a Web3.0 infrastructure, in the construction of Metaverse.

First of all, Metaverse is essentially targeting "individuals", making it fundamental to maintain fairness and protect individual information with infrastructures. What isolates an individual from a crowd and makes him/her feel helpless or follow rumors like sheep is the unavailability of a balanced and fair game environment for common individuals. Throughout the development of human society, mass collaboration was carried out often in such "non-cooperative games". In reality, when multiple parties enter the "prisoner's dilemma", the final situation is undoubtedly a lose-lose situation. Whether it is a cooperation between companies or games between political groups, such dilemmas abound. The ultimate objective of Metaverse is to break opacity and unfairness, protect individual rights to the greatest extent, and actively coordinate the relationship between individuals and the whole society.

Imagine if the interests and goals of each "individual" in a partnership can be programmed, then the collaborative model will transit from a "rat race" to open cooperation. In technical terms, it is a transition from "direct reciprocity" to "indirect reciprocity", the latter means "When I help others, I don't get rewarded immediately, but my kindness will eventually pay off." To be noted, the pay-off is not just money. In Metaverse, it is flexible to define the value system, of which money only accounts for one part. Such a paradigm shift in cooperation will lead human development to a higher level. In the next 10 years, we can see a company (rather, a Human Collaborative Organization) whose economic aggregate may reach 100 times the market value of Amazon.

Looking into the current social structure with reference to the ideal society, you will find that our information storage methods and personal rights system are congenitally deficient, so we need to build a new soil. This soil is one of the infrastructures of Metaverse - the Web3.0 infrastructure architecture built on distributed storage. Basically, distributed storage is to maintain individual information protection and confirmation from the underlying architecture. While immersive technologies and AI are developing rapidly, there is still an obvious "non-cooperative game" in the ownership of the generated data, which fundamentally restricts the development of Metaverse. Above all, Metaverse is never a product created by a certain company; rather, it refers to an ecology contributed by individuals, which has a "bottom-up" structure. If individual information storage does not have a high-quality paradigm, there will be no ideal interactive cooperation between individuals and organizations, and it will not be possible to define goals and cooperative relationships through programming. To make human collaboration surpass restrictions, we need a redefined basic information storage paradigm.

At the current stage, the most feasible Metaverse infrastructure is Web3.0, which is "readable, writable, and possess-able" and has had staged milestones. While the IPFS-based Filecoin has become the largest storage network in the world, its roadmap reveals its future vision in the field of distributed computing. As a cache network that quickly connects DAPPs to distributed storage, the SINSO Getway launched by SINSO provides a convenient "readable, writable, possess-able" technical architecture with API. These Web3.0 infrastructures can ensure the ownership of data by individuals so that the cooperative relationship between individuals and organizations can be further defined. SINSO DataLand, as a personal data browser, has its UI and functional design intuitively reflect the interpretation of user needs. In the future, SINSO DataLand will be a Metaverse asset manager for both individuals and organizations.

After completing the confirmation of personal data, the next step is to define the new cooperation paradigm. The AmStar chain launched by SINSO is the operating environment for smart contracts. First and foremost, it provides the soil for applications built on the SINSO ecology as well as a general EVM environment that can flexibly deploy various Metaverse applications. It can be understood as a data-oriented programmable virtual machine environment. SINSO DAC is a production tool coming out next year for defining "individual-and-organization partnerships". By means of its architecture, organizations can determine their goals and set down incentive distribution mechanisms. For an "indirect reciprocity" cooperation model, SINSO DAC ensures that each individual can obtain benefits. In this way, SINSO enables the market to play its role.

In short, Metaverse is not only about the use of dazzling virtual reality technologies, but also to maximize "individual values".

To understand the role of SINSO in the Metaverse infrastructure building, let's have a quick view of SINSO components.

Component Functions Instruction SINSO Getway Quickly connect DAPPs to a distributed storage network Establish "data property rights" and build personal data assets SINSO DataLand Personal Metaverse data browser Individual creation, legal authorization, free trade SINSO DAC Data-oriented DAO Redefine partnerships & goals between individuals and organizations

The above is a brief introduction to how SINSO can help the Metaverse construction. With iterations and continuous perfection, SINSO components will be launched one after another; according to the roadmap, SINSO DAC will be launched in 2023.

It can be concluded that Metaverse is an ecology that integrates many interdisciplinary sciences, and Web3.0 is only the realization in the technical field and does not constitute the whole infrastructure of the entire Metaverse. SINSO plays an important role in the migration of the underlying rules in the Metaverse ecology. Behind the migration is a paradigm shift in productive relations and human cooperation.

In 2023, Metaverse will get its concepts further promoted in various industries, especially ushering in high potential in the medical world. Virtual healthcare scenarios will link doctors and patients more quickly and directly. The core issues in building the medical Metaverse infrastructures will lie in the seamless integration of medical infrastructures, and how to offset start-up costs and ensure data security/privacy. SINSO, as a Web3.0 infrastructure extended from its predecessor - a medical infrastructure, will undertake the practical application of Web3.0 infrastructures and lead the incubation of global medical projects to realize medical treatment in Metaverse while providing standardized Web3.0 infrastructure components for the Medical Metaverse.

