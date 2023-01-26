Boom Supersonic Begins Construction on Overture Superfactory

Boom is joined by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and Senate Leader Phil Berger at groundbreaking event in Greensboro, NC

Overture airliner on track to enter production in 2024

GREENSBORO, N.C. and DENVER, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boom Supersonic , the company building the world's fastest airliner, kicked off construction of its Overture Superfactory today in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Overture Superfactory is a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located on a 62-acre campus at the Piedmont Triad International Airport. This site will house the final assembly line, as well as test facility, and customer delivery center for Boom's flagship supersonic airliner, Overture.

"Today's groundbreaking for the Overture Superfactory represents a significant step forward in building sustainable and accessible supersonic travel for the world," said Kathy Savitt, President of Boom Supersonic. "This milestone is a shared one and we are deeply appreciative of the input, leadership, and support of the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority, local community, and the state of North Carolina."

By 2032, Boom will hire more than 2,400 workers at the Superfactory, and recruiting is already underway. North Carolina economists estimate that the full Boom manufacturing program will grow the state's economy by at least $32.3 billion over 20 years. In addition to Boom's job creation in the state, the company is creating over 200 internships for students in North Carolina public universities, community colleges, and trade schools to build the next generation of supersonic workers.

"Building on our legacy of 'First in Flight,' North Carolina is ready to partner with Boom Supersonic in leading the way to a fast and clean aviation future," North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said. "Our economy is taking flight with a talented workforce and strong infrastructure ready for these new, good-paying jobs in innovation and aerospace."

Boom selected North Carolina as the site for Overture aircraft manufacturing because of its large skilled talent pool, access to exceptional universities, community colleges, and technical schools, proximity to the Eastern Seaboard for supersonic flight testing over water and close proximity to several top-tier aerospace suppliers. North Carolina's aerospace manufacturing sector has grown three-times faster than the national average over the past few years.

"It's an exciting time to live in North Carolina and see the influx of innovative companies establish roots in our state. The high-paying and skilled jobs that Boom Supersonic will create will make a significant economic impact in the Triad and across the entire state," said North Carolina Senate Leader Phil Berger.

"Boom Supersonic continues to deliver on its commitments and is growing its presence in North Carolina, building excitement in the community," said Paul Mengert, Chair of the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority. "On behalf of the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority and our board members, we congratulate Boom on this milestone for Overture."

Throughout this year, Boom will focus on construction of the Overture Superfactory with BE&K Building Group and their design partner, BRPH. The building will be LEED certified in keeping with Boom's commitment to environmental sustainability.

In 2024, Boom will install tooling, provided by Advanced Integration Technology (AIT), ahead of moving into the building and preparing the facility and staff for Overture production launch the same year.

Boom continues to complete critical program milestones including the unveiling of Symphony™ , the new propulsion system designed and optimized for Overture, which also took place in Greensboro last month.

Boom Supersonic is transforming air travel with Overture, the world's fastest airliner, optimized for speed, safety, and sustainability. Serving both civil and government markets, Overture will fly at twice the speed of today's airliners and is designed to run on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Symphony™, a Boom-led collaboration with industry leaders, is the propulsion system that will power Overture. Overture's order book, including purchases and options from American Airlines, United Airlines, and Japan Airlines, stands at 130 aircraft. Boom is working with Northrop Grumman for government and defense applications of Overture. Suppliers and partners collaborating with Boom on the Overture program include Collins Aerospace, Eaton, Florida Turbine Technologies (FTT), a business unit of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., GE Additive, Safran Landing Systems, StandardAero and the United States Air Force. For more information, visit https://boomsupersonic.com .

