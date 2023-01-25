TOMORROW: Michigan Students Plan School Choice Celebration at State Capitol

LANSING, Mich., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For some students across Michigan, their futures turned from bleak to bright the minute they stepped foot into their new schools. Tomorrow, students who benefited from the state's growing school choice options are sharing their inspirational stories at a high-energy rally at the State Capitol in Lansing.

NSCW 2023 (PRNewswire)

WHAT:

Michigan Capitol Celebration of School Choice Week

Student remarks, student performances, school booths

WHO:

200+ parents, students, teachers, and community leaders

WHEN:

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday , Jan. 26

WHERE:

Heritage Hall at the Michigan Capitol | 100 N. Capitol Ave.

This event is hosted by the Michigan School Choice Coalition.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National School Choice Week