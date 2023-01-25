Morreale Communications Wins International Recognition Earning Gold and Silver Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

Chicago-based Public Relations Firm Leading the Way in Diversity and Growth

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a year of outstanding client satisfaction and communications excellence, Morreale Communications announced today it had won coveted Gold and Silver Stevie® Awards in the 19th Annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

Morreale Communications Logo (PRNewsfoto/Morreale Communications) (PRNewswire)

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards. The honors come as Morreale expands its presence within the transportation, infrastructure, healthcare, utilities and public affairs sectors.

"We appreciate The Stevie Awards for recognizing our commitment to expanding beyond Illinois markets with a workforce that propels women and minorities into meaningful careers," said Kim Morreale McAuliffe, founder and CEO of Morreale Communications.

Morreale Communications won in the following categories:

Fastest Growing Company - Gold Award

Morreale Communications recently doubled its divisions to support a growing client base. evidenced by a nearly 60% increase in clients between 2020 and 2021, and 40% increase to date along with an overall client retention rate of 95 percent. Part of this expansion includes the firm's emerging healthcare practice, which earned 2021 Stevie Awards for innovative COVID-19 response campaigns. Morreale has also seen annual workforce growth of 30 percent, including an expanding presence in the state capital, Springfield, Ill. At least 10 new full-time employees are expected to join the firm by 2023.

Achievement of Diversity and Inclusion - Silver Award

Boasting a 100% female and minority leadership team, and an 82%female and minority workforce, Morreale Communications is one of Illinois's largest privately held female-owned public relations firms. Its commitment to diversity and equity includes a focus on ethnicity, race, gender and age. As a certified WBE and BEP agency, 100 percent of its work contributes to clients' goals of a more diverse supplier network.

About Morreale Communications

Morreale is a leading certified woman-owned business that partners with businesses and organizations during times of change, crisis and opportunity. Driven by the desire to empower clients by activating their voices, clients seek the firm out to deliver fully integrated communications solutions that connect, engage and educate audiences to transform outcomes. Learn more about the award-winning firm at https://www.morrealecomm.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Morreale Communications