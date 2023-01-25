HILCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF A 9,989 SF TURNKEY, FREESTANDING MEDICAL FACILITY IN MOUNT PLEASANT, WISCONSIN

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate, LLC (HRE) was hired by Michael S. Polsky, Esq., Wis. Stats. Chapter 128 Receiver, to sell this turnkey, 9,989± SF medical facility on 1.36± acres located at 4216 S. Green Bay Road in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin. Working in conjunction with the Chapter 128 Receiver, HRE established March 2, 2023, at 4 p.m. (CT) as the bid deadline for the sale, with a minimum bid of $200,000.

Hilco Real Estate (PRNewsfoto/Hilco Real Estate) (PRNewswire)

Set on the corner of Braun and Green Bay Road, the facility offers high visibility and easy access to highways 32, 31, 20, and Interstate 94. The building also sits in a centralized location with easy access to multiple markets ranging from Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha to the northern suburbs of Chicago. This facility provides the opportunity for office users, medical or chronic pain management users, operators and investors alike to add a location or relocate to a turnkey building at a competitive price. The site is ready to accommodate a variety of tenants with 17+ patient rooms, three procedure rooms, multiple offices, a centralized nurses' station, a spacious patient intake area, a conference room, a facility lounge, a designated outdoor picnic area and 42 surface parking spaces.

Supported by a strong local population in the Racine/Mount Pleasant area, nearby tenants include Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine Veterinary Hospital, Animal ER of Kenosha/Racine, Lutheran Urban Mission Initiative, Inc. (LUMIN Schools), Walmart, Menards, The Home Depot and Regency Mall. This corridor benefits from an ideal mix of medical operators, retail stores and residential developments and is expected to grow steadily in the coming years.

Steve Madura, senior vice president at Hilco Real Estate, stated, "With the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, an aging population and a general desire for more immediate and accessible health care options, facilities like this are currently in incredibly high demand. Moreover, the building has numerous other potential re- uses, including office and showroom. Combined with the building's strong location, stellar visibility and a minimum bid of only $200,000, we are confident that this offering will garner significant interest from users and investors alike!"

Michael Polsky, the court-appointed receiver, added, "This property is the last remaining asset in the wind-down and liquidation of Advanced Pain Management. It is priced to sell and will be a highly reusable building for another business who wants a prominent location in this market."

The sale is being conducted by Michael S. Polsky, Esq. in his capacity as Wis. Stats. Chapter 128 Receiver, Milwaukee County, Wisconsin Circuit Court Case No. 20-CV-005600 and has a minimum bid of $200,000. All bids must be received on or before the deadline of March 2, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. (CT) and must be submitted in compliance with the offer submission procedures available for review and download from Hilco Real Estate's website.

