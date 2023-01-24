Schneider Electric Collaborates with Sendal to Support Better Home Air Quality

Sendal's innovative Breathe solution helps address indoor air quality, a challenge in energy-efficient homes

Square D X Series Connected Wiring Devices link Sendal digital app to home ventilation systems to circulate, refresh air when needed

BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced a collaboration with Sendal, the most intelligent home solution that learns and adapts to occupants' behaviors, to address indoor air quality in today's highly energy efficient homes.

Energy-efficient homes have come a long way in reducing heat loss by increasing insulation and nearly eliminating air gaps. While this is beneficial for regulating temperature and reducing energy costs associated heating and air conditioning, this nearly airtight design can have the unintended consequence of negatively impacting indoor air quality.

By combining digital air quality management through the Sendal intelligent home app and the electronic control of the ventilation system through the Square D® X Series Connected Wiring Devices, the Breathe solution from Sendal provides maximum flexibility for adapting ventilation strategies to deliver improved breathable air to homeowners for better day-to-day living.

"At Sendal, we are excited to be working with Schneider Electric, a digital technology leader in smart, sustainable home innovation," said Jim Carroll, Sendal Founder & CEO. "The suite of Sendal software solutions leverages Schneider Electric's best-in-class products to deliver a competitive advantage to home builders by helping them deliver healthier, more energy-efficient homes."

"A truly smart, sustainable home provides an optimal environment for the homeowner, from the control and resiliency of the electricity powering the home, to the quality of the air inside that home," said Bradford Wills, Director – Strategic Customers & Programs, Home & Distribution US, Schneider Electric. "By collaborating with Sendal, we are supporting innovations that will help address challenges around the home to support home builders in delivering a better experience for homeowners."

Building code and better home building practice require homes to be built more air-tight to conserve energy and provide higher levels of comfort, however, the unintended consequence can be unhealthy indoor air quality. Sendal's autonomous home platform solves for this and is the first solution built specifically for energy-efficient home builders. Sendal is free for builders and leverages best-in-class technology partners, like Schneider Electric's award-winning Electric's Square D™ Energy Center and X Series Connected Wiring Devices, offering transparency and enhanced digital control of home energy resources.

To learn more about the Sendal Breathe Service, please visit https://www.sendal.io/services/breathe-service.

For more information on smart, sustainable home solutions from Schneider Electric, please visit https://shop.se.com/us/en.

