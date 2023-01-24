THE COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME® AND MUSEUM TO OPEN LATEST INSTALLMENT OF ITS EXHIBITION AMERICAN CURRENTS: STATE OF THE MUSIC

THE COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME® AND MUSEUM TO OPEN LATEST INSTALLMENT OF ITS EXHIBITION AMERICAN CURRENTS: STATE OF THE MUSIC

The annual exhibit opens Wednesday, March 8, and will highlight significant developments in country music over the past year

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum will offer perspective on country music's latest chapter with the opening of American Currents: State of the Music on Wednesday, March 8. The exhibit runs until February 2024.

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum collects, preserves, and interprets country music and its history for the education and entertainment of diverse audiences. In exhibits, publications, and educational programs, the museum explores the cultural importance and enduring beauty of the art form. (PRNewsfoto/Country Music Hall of Fame and ) (PRNewswire)

Presented annually, American Currents takes a broad view of the genre over the past year to explore musical developments, artist achievements and notable events, as determined by the museum's curators and editorial staff.

"Each year through the American Currents exhibit, the museum documents and reports on the music and events that helped shape the previous year, examining a wide scope of contributions," said Kyle Young, chief executive officer of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. "Last year, we witnessed innovative collaborations, varied musical perspectives and well-deserved honors for emerging artists and established luminaries. American Currents allows us to highlight these moments and artists, sharing their significance in country music history."

Featured in American Currents is a selection of artists, musicians, songwriters and institutions that figured prominently in country music in 2022. This year's exhibition will include Luke Combs, Charley Crockett, Sierra Ferrell, Rhiannon Giddens, Ashley Gorley, HARDY, Cody Johnson, Wynonna Judd, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Scotty McCreery, Reba McEntire, Amanda Shires, Billy Strings, Sunny Sweeney, Molly Tuttle, Shania Twain, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson.

A section of the exhibit titled "Unbroken Circle" will highlight the musical connections of artists and organizations, including those who have influenced them or share musical perspectives. Featured pairings include the Black Opry and the Black Country Music Association, Jordan Davis and Bob McDill, Miko Marks and Loretta Lynn and Morgan Wade and Elvis Presley.

American Currents also includes a video compilation of important country music moments from 2022. In addition, the exhibit recaps the year's chart-topping country albums, singles and highest-grossing tours as reported by Billboard and Pollstar.

For more information about American Currents: State of the Music, visit here.

In support of the exhibition's opening, the museum will host Songwriter Sessions with Miko Marks and Sunny Sweeney on Saturday, Mar. 11. Visit the museum's website for more programming details.

About the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum:

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum collects, preserves and interprets country music and its history for the education and entertainment of diverse audiences. In exhibitions, publications, digital media and educational programs, the museum explores the cultural importance and enduring beauty of the art form. The museum is operated by the Country Music Foundation, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) educational organization chartered by the state of Tennessee in 1964. The museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, and is among the most-visited history museums in the U.S. The Country Music Foundation operates Historic RCA Studio B®, Hatch Show Print® poster shop, CMF Records, the Frist Library and Archive and CMF Press. Museum programs are supported in part by Metropolitan Nashville Arts Commission and Tennessee Arts Commission.

More information about the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is available at www.countrymusichalloffame.org or by calling (615) 416-2001.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum