Extenet Announces Appointment of New Chief Revenue Officer Scott Pomykalski

FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Extenet, the premier privately-held provider of digital infrastructure solutions, today announced the appointment of Scott Pomykalski to the role of Chief Revenue Officer. Pomykalski will be responsible for leading Extenet's customer acquisition, outreach and relations efforts.

"I'm very excited to bring Scott on board to lead our customer acquisition efforts. Scott thrives on matching our customer's needs with Extenet's extensive array of custom, turnkey offerings and creating the right connectivity solutions for both today and the future," said Extenet CEO Rich Coyle. "His extensive leadership experience and customer-centric vision will bring our acute technical expertise and creative engineering aptitude to each customer's project, ensuring Extenet continually exceeds their expectations."

Pomykalski has more than 25 years of industry experience including the launch, development and operations of U.S. telecom companies, and he has driven annual revenues in excess of $800 million. His expertise in large and small cell deployments, including developing and managing the single largest in-building distributed antenna system (DAS) ever deployed (at the time), perfectly fits with Extenet's mission. He has worked in all areas of the telecom industry, from hands-on project management on the operations side to leadership positions responsible for sales, marketing and customer relations.

Pomykalski's most recent position was as executive vice president, U.S. deployment sales with tech giant Nokia, where he was responsible for all marketing, customer relations and sales for North America. There he worked with the major wireless carriers and a wide array of internet infrastructure providers as well as individual campuses, commercial buildings and stadiums.

"I'm thrilled to join a team of telecom professionals who are focused on driving exceptional outcomes for their customers and end users," said Pomykalski. "My experience across the telecom industry and especially with large-scale network infrastructure deployments is a fantastic fit for where Extenet is today and where we are heading next."

Headquartered in Frisco, Texas, Extenet is the premier privately-held provider of digital infrastructure connecting its customers, partners and communities. Extenet delivers dynamic connectivity solutions that power today's essential and evolving communications needs.

