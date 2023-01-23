Children's Minnesota opens new mental health day treatment program in Roseville

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Minnesota is pleased to announce the opening of its second mental health partial hospitalization program (PHP) for children and teenagers at the Children's Minnesota Mental Health Specialty Clinic in Roseville. The mental health day treatment program is designed to meet each child's emotional and behavioral needs through a combination of therapies during weekdays, with the patient returning home to their family on evenings and weekends.

Annually, the Roseville PHP is expected to care for approximately 350 children between the ages of 6 and 18, if they are attending high school. It's one of the few programs providing this level acute mental health care to children as young as 6 years old in the east metro.

"The opening of our Roseville mental health program is the latest step in our long-term strategy of improving access for the full continuum of mental health services tailored to the unique needs of kids and adolescents in our community," said Dr. Gigi Chawla, vice president, chief of general pediatrics at Children's Minnesota. "We've seen first-hand the rising demand for mental health care for youth in our hospitals and clinics. Our new location will help more families get the care they need, where they need it."

What is a Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP)?

The Roseville PHP is opening approximately two months after Children's Minnesota opened its first inpatient mental health unit at its St. Paul hospital. The program can provide continued intensive outpatient therapy for kids and teens who leave the hospital, or can be an option to prevent hospitalization. Children's Minnesota is also partnering with the Mounds View school district to keep patients on track with their school work while they are in the program.

Children's Minnesota renovated a preexisting 8,000 square foot space into a therapeutic, kid-friendly environment. The program also features:

Children's Minnesota's first PHP with an indoor gym to provide recreational therapy for patients.

Individual therapies, family therapy, medication management and group therapies, such as music and art therapy.

Natural light and calming, sensory-friendly spaces.

Children's Minnesota opened its first PHP in July 2021 at its Specialty Center in Lakeville.

