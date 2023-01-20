Contests
NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL EARNINGS

Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB:  NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income for the full year of 2022 was $6.6 million, or $5.46 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $7.3 million, or $6.08 per diluted common share for the full year of 2021.  The annual earnings of 2022 equate to a return on average assets (ROA) ratio of 1.54% and a return on average equity (ROE) ratio of 14.90% compared to ROA of 1.77% and ROE of 15.31% for the full year of 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

Net income for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $1.6 million, or $1.29 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $1.5 million, or $1.28 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.  The current quarter earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 1.42% and an annualized ROE of 14.84% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.44% and an annualized ROE of 12.54% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The declines in net income are primarily related to a reduction in gain on sale of mortgage loans of $1.4 million in 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.  Mortgage production declined during 2022 compared to 2021 as interest rates increased quickly due to actions taken by the Federal Reserve to mitigate inflation.  Partially offsetting this decline was an increase in net interest income of $1.1 million in 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

Total Assets increased $27.9 million to $445.5 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $417.7 million at December 31, 2021.  This increase was primarily due to net loans increasing $46.5 million, or 17.0% in 2022, to $320.8 million as of December 31, 2022 compared to $274.3 million as of December 31, 2021. This increase was partially reduced by a $11.8 million reduction in the market value of the investment portfolio due to the volatility of interest rates during 2022.  Total deposits increased $24.9 million, or 7.3% in 2022, to $366.8 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $341.9 million at December 31, 2021.  Stockholder's equity decreased $5.6 million to $43.1 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $48.7 million at December 31, 2021.  This decrease was a result of a decline in accumulated other comprehensive income by $9.2 million in 2022 due to unrealized losses in the investment portfolio.  The book value of NIDB's stock was $35.80 per common share and tangible common equity ratio was 9.68% as of December 31, 2022.

In the current year, Northeast Indiana Bancorp and First Federal Savings Bank have been recognized for its performance.  First Federal Savings Bank was named to American Banker Magazine's Top 200 Community Banks for the 11th consecutive year for 2021. The magazine qualifies banks for this listing if they have less than $2 billion in total assets and are publicly traded. FFSB came in at #62 on this year's list of the top 200 publicly traded community banks. This is a 16-spot improvement from #78 in 2020. The magazine ranked the institutions based on the profitability metric, Return on Average Equity, over a 3-year period. Only 12 banks from the state of Indiana made this elite list and First Federal Savings Bank ranked 4th in the State.

In addition, Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, maintained its position on the Dividend Champions List.  To achieve Champion status, a company must increase its dividend payments to its shareholders for 25 consecutive years.  Northeast Indiana Bancorp is one of 141 companies in the United States to achieve this status and one of four companies from Indiana.  With the latest dividend increase in the fourth quarter of 2022, Northeast Indiana Bancorp has increased dividends 28 years in a row.

Michael S. Zahn, President and CEO, commented, "We are proud of our performance in 2022 and the recognitions we have received.  Our employees make a difference every day for the benefit of our customers and our communities. Our goal is to continue to enhance shareholder value and benefit the communities we serve."

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana.  The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and six full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw (2) and Fort Wayne (2).  The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB".  Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues.  Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition.  Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS











December 31,

December 31,





Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

2022

2021








(Audited)





Assets








Non-interest earning cash and cash equivalents


$          3,141,705

$           3,595,989





Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents


747,920

12,185,155





Total cash and cash equivalents


3,889,625

15,781,144





Interest-earning time deposits


1,230,000

2,210,000





Securities available for sale


78,273,337

86,644,434





Securities held to maturity


12,062,446

11,916,667





Loans held for sale


189,600

538,635





Loans, gross


324,752,497

278,265,486





Allowance for loan losses


(3,996,619)

(3,998,392)





Loans, net


320,755,878

274,267,094





Accrued interest receivable


1,923,986

1,489,036





Premises and equipment


7,254,951

6,937,418





FHLB Stock


2,101,600

2,426,500





Investment in limited partnerships


1,228,334

1,528,334





Cash surrender value of life insurance


11,629,618

11,331,941





Real estate owned and other repossessed assets


-

-





Other assets


4,988,219

2,585,660





Total Assets


$     445,527,594

$      417,656,863













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity








Non-interest bearing deposits


$       53,232,315

$        56,435,410





Interest bearing deposits


313,584,014

285,513,161





Borrowed funds


32,000,000

23,001,166





Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


3,584,163

4,013,574





Total Liabilities


402,400,492

368,963,311





Stockholders' equity


43,127,102

48,693,552





Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$     445,527,594

$      417,656,863























 Three months ended 


Twelve months ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,


December 31,

December 31,

Income Statement (Unaudited)

2022

2022

2021


2022

2021









Net interest income








Total interest income


$         5,071,415

$          4,456,152

$         4,104,650


$    17,551,740

$    16,353,194

Total interest expense


1,120,123

509,035

724,329


2,244,786

2,107,592

Net interest income


3,951,292

3,947,117

3,380,321


15,306,954

14,245,602

Provision for loan losses


-

-

-


-

120,000

Net interest income after provision for loan losses


3,951,292

3,947,117

3,380,321


15,306,954

14,125,602









Non-interest income








Service charges on deposit accounts


198,715

201,818

184,310


741,330

673,080

Interchange fees


193,610

201,646

195,678


784,129

773,910

Loan servicing fees


62,712

98,371

261,408


354,009

358,410

Net gain on sale of loans


66,083

114,804

407,182


613,364

1,972,217

Net loss on sale of repossessed assets


-

-

(5,000)


-

(7,954)

Brokerage fees


41,034

51,158

59,556


203,357

251,429

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance


74,955

74,604

66,604


297,677

260,498

Other income


102,248

80,456

105,232


350,771

390,525

Total non-interest income


739,357

822,857

1,274,970


3,344,637

4,672,115









Non-interest expense








Salaries and employee benefits


1,513,293

1,510,552

1,683,090


5,768,201

5,412,488

Occupancy


383,944

372,801

285,046


1,368,039

1,073,356

Data processing


371,655

371,686

322,827


1,461,156

1,342,766

Deposit insurance premiums


28,500

28,500

25,500


116,000

101,000

Professional fees


138,903

117,130

95,581


479,529

354,263

Advertising and marketing fees


89,021

83,237

64,776


268,029

224,336

Correspondent bank charges


32,864

32,669

22,129


122,585

102,369

Other expense


281,403

307,363

313,220


1,199,405

1,246,011

Total non-interest expense


2,839,583

2,823,938

2,812,169


10,782,944

9,856,589









Income before income taxes


1,851,066

1,946,036

1,843,122


7,868,647

8,941,128

Income tax expense


298,062

323,085

306,031


1,316,051

1,644,000

Net income


$         1,553,004

$          1,622,951

$         1,537,091


$      6,552,596

$      7,297,128











 Three months ended 


Twelve months ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,


December 31,

December 31,

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)

2022

2022

2021


2022

2021









Average shares outstanding - basic


1,201,442

1,199,885

1,198,285


1,200,051

1,198,314

Average shares outstanding - diluted


1,201,491

1,199,957

1,198,410


1,200,204

1,199,630

Basic earnings per share


$                   1.29

$                    1.35

$                1.28


$             5.46

$             6.09

Diluted earnings per share


$                   1.29

$                    1.35

$                1.28


$             5.46

$             6.08

Net interest margin


3.73 %

3.88 %

3.36 %


3.76 %

3.67 %

Return on average assets


1.42 %

1.53 %

1.44 %


1.54 %

1.77 %

Return on average equity


14.84 %

15.09 %

12.54 %


14.90 %

15.31 %

Efficiency ratio


60.54 %

59.20 %

60.41 %


57.81 %

52.10 %









Allowance for loan losses:








Balance, beginning of period


$         4,024,366

$          3,982,194

$       4,013,967


$    3,998,392

$    3,851,897

Charge-offs:








One-to-four family


-

-

-


-

15,194

Commercial real estate


-

-

-


-

-

Land/land development


-

-

-


-

-

Commercial  


-

-

-


-

-

Consumer


60,866

21,604

38,699


139,976

113,891

Gross charge-offs


60,866

21,604

38,699


139,976

129,085

Recoveries:








One-to-four family


13,099

661

935


15,689

11,315

Commercial real estate


40

108

111


478

19,393

Land/land development


-

-

-


-

-

Commercial  


185

40,000

2,550


49,910

3,540

Consumer


19,795

23,007

19,528


72,126

121,332

Gross recoveries


33,119

63,776

23,124


138,203

155,580

Net charge-offs (recoveries)


27,747

(42,172)

15,575


1,773

(26,495)

Provision for loan losses


-

-

-


-

120,000

Balance, end of period


$          3,996,619

$           4,024,366

$       3,998,392


$    3,996,619

$    3,998,392









Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans


0.03 %

-0.06 %

0.02 %


0.00 %

-0.01 %











 As of 






December 31,

September 30,

December 31,




Non-performing assets


2022

2022

2021




Loans:








Non-accrual


$          2,463,911

$           2,683,491

$      2,859,668




Past 90 days or more and still accruing


-

-

-




Troubled debt restructured


525,383

525,383

364,851




Total non-performing loans


2,989,294

3,208,874

3,224,519




Real estate owned


-

-

-




Other repossessed assets


-

-

-




Total non-performing assets


$          2,989,294

$           3,208,874

$      3,224,519












Non-performing assets to total assets


0.67 %

0.75 %

0.77 %




Non-performing loans to gross loans


0.92 %

1.04 %

1.16 %




Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans


133.70 %

125.41 %

124.00 %




Allowance for loan losses to gross loans


1.23 %

1.30 %

1.44 %












Other financial ratios








Tangible common equity


9.68 %

9.78 %

11.66 %




Book value per share


$                 35.80

$                  34.85

$             40.40




Common shares outstanding


1,204,835

1,205,135

1,205,435












(1) Ratios for three periods are annualized








