InventHelp Inventor Develops New Attachment for Excavators (JTK-161)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved attachment for an excavator that can be used to drive pilings for blow counts," said an inventor, from Yazoo City, Miss., "so I invented THE LEADER. My design would provide peace of mind for safety-conscious workers while avoiding major expenses related to an accident on a railroad bridge project."

The invention provides an effective attachment for an excavator. In doing so, it can be used to drive pilings for railroad bridgework. As a result, it increases safety, efficiency, and accuracy. It also reduces safety hazards associated with using a crane. The invention features a durable design that is easy to operate in conjunction with an excavator so it is ideal for the construction industry. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

