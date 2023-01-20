InventHelp Inventor Develops Laser Operated Center Finder (JTK-162)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor, from Scobey, Miss., realized there was a need for a more accurate and productive way to pull measurements in the piping industry. After 40 years in the trade, he designed and built a laser operated center finder. The "Eliminator" eliminates time consumption and errors in the task of pulling measurements, where other tools such as string levels, plum bobs and straight edges would require a substantial amount of time to perform the task and often leave room for error.

The LASER OPERATED CENTER FINDER provides a center finder tool with integrated laser component. In doing so, it can be used for precision alignment, measurement, and elevation work in industrial piping applications. As a result, it ensures accuracy, safety and convenience. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for professional welders, metal piping product manufacturers, pipefitters, plumbing contractors, and building construction site-preparation workers.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JTK-162, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

