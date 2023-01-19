TLG Adds Capitol Hill and DC Attorney General Communications Veteran

Former Communications Director for D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine & U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp, Abbie McDonough, Joins as Senior Managing Director

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Levinson Group ("TLG"), a strategic communications and issues management firm, announced today the addition of Abbie McDonough as a Senior Managing Director based in the firm's Washington, D.C. office. McDonough joins from the Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia, where she served as communications director for then-Attorney General Karl Racine.

McDonough brings particular expertise in advising public leaders, public and private businesses, and non-profit organizations and as they navigate complex issues, high-profile litigation, and policy-related communications challenges.

"We are thrilled to welcome Abbie to our expanding team," said Molly Levinson, CEO. "Her experience shaping the communications strategies for some of the most consequential legal and legislative issues in recent years will benefit our clients tremendously. Many leaders have depended on Abbie for her sage counsel and appreciated her collaborative nature. Our team is really looking forward to working with her."

McDonough also served as communications director for former U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND), national press secretary for former U.S. Senator Jay Rockefeller (D-WV), and communications director for former Congressman Paul Kanjorski (D-PA). As a senior adviser to these elected officials, her valued counsel was critical to executing strategic communications plans at the national and local levels, and shaping narratives on important issues like energy independence, health care access, and financial services regulation.

Prior to joining TLG, McDonough served as communications director for former D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine, leading strategic communications around high-profile litigation and policy platforms. Prior to that, she worked for another issues management firm, crafting and implementing communications tactics to guide businesses, trade associations, and nonprofits through decisive moments.

"I couldn't be more excited to join a team of such thoughtful, effective, and creative communicators," McDonough said. "TLG has earned a reputation for doing top-notch work during many of its clients' most sensitive situations. I'm eager to use my experiences juggling the communications challenges of reaching audiences across the political spectrum to help our clients navigate their most mission-critical matters."

McDonough's arrival at TLG marks the latest expansion to a team of expert communicators with demonstrated success advising public and private businesses, influential leaders and public figures at pivotal inflection points.

About TLG

Founded in 2013, TLG serves as a strategic communications partner and advisor to leading public and private businesses and influential leaders. Chambers & Partners and National Law Journal ranked TLG among the top public relations and communications firms in the U.S. and PR News named TLG the "2022 Small Agency of the Year." With offices in Washington, New York, and London, TLG has also been recognized for its commitment to leading social impact programs and for its robust pro bono practice.

