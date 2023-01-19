Jefferson Consulting Group Adds Jd Walter as Executive Director, Human Capital Programs

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jd Walter has been named Executive Director, Human Capital Programs for Jefferson Consulting Group.

"I'm excited for Jd to join the Jefferson team to lead our growing Human Capital practice," said Janet H. Clement, Chief Executive Officer of Jefferson Consulting Group. "Jefferson and our customers will benefit greatly from his extensive experience in organizational development, human capital management, and workforce development."

"I'm pleased to join a company committed to improving the federal workforce through creative, people-centric solutions designed to improve public service delivery and enhance the experience of our dedicated civil servants," Walter said.

Walter is a proven subject matter expert designing and implementing organizational development, workforce optimization and human capital transformation strategies to elevate the employee experience, enhance performance and productivity, and meet emerging demands.

Walter holds a PhD in Public Policy & Administration from Walden University with a specialization in Local Government Management. He served on active duty in the U.S. Navy (1995-2005) managing public affairs programs for multiple commands and was a civil servant with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (2013-2018) responsible for strategy design and implementation, customer engagement, performance management and communication for the department's shared service provider.

About Jefferson

Jeﬀerson is an award-winning, minority- and woman-owned small business and a proven leader in acquisition, program management and strategic services, and human capital. Jeﬀerson has over 25 years of experience supporting more than 60 federal agency clients, helping them to address challenges and improve performance in the U.S. and overseas.

