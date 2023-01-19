Garden of Life Brings Tasty Back with Oat-Standing New Organic Creamy Protein with Oatmilk

Company also announces new and improved formulas for Raw Organic Protein, Meal

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garden of Life®, the carbon-neutral leader in science-based formulas made from clean, traceable, organic and non-GMO ingredients, today introduced Organic Creamy Protein with Oatmilk, a line of new plant-based protein powders with a delectable silky smooth taste. In addition, Garden of Life also announced new and improved formulas for its existing Raw Organic Protein and Raw Organic Meal, offering enhanced texture and flavors.

"Most people expect protein powders to be something they may need to endure or mask with other ingredients rather than something to enjoy," said Mandy McCarthy, chief marketing officer of Garden of Life. "With our latest innovation, Organic Creamy Protein with Oatmilk, we wanted to create the best-tasting powder on the market that's delicious and smooth even when just mixed with water. We're thrilled to bring tasty back through our new protein flavor profiles!"

What's Inside the Organic Creamy Protein with Oatmilk

Available in Vanilla Cookie and Chocolate Brownie flavors, the new Organic Creamy Protein with Oatmilk is high in protein, has minimal net carbs and contains no added sugar, providing clean nutrition including:

Oatmilk: With a velvety smooth consistency, oatmilk ensures this protein tastes incredible in shakes and recipes or even when simply added to water.

Coconuts : Sustainably sourced from small family farms, the protein includes coconut milk, coconut MCT oil and coconut water to deliver a creamy finish all while using every part of the coconut to ensure there is zero waste.

20 Grams of Complete Plant Protein: Formulated with a variety of organic sprouted grains and legumes, each serving packs a punch with 20 grams of naturally occurring complete plant protein. This protein also helps build and repair muscle and boost energy † .

Prebiotics & Probiotics: For an added boost, the new protein delivers prebiotics and probiotics to help support healthy digestion†.

Garden of Life Organic Creamy Protein with Oatmilk is perfect for vegans and non-vegans alike, as 39% of Americans are actively trying to eat more plant-based food, according to a study from Nielsen1. Furthermore, it fits a wide variety of dietary needs, as it is Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, NSF Certified Gluten Free and Certified Vegan.

Reformulated Raw Organic Protein and Raw Organic Meal

In addition, Garden of Life is also debuting new and improved formulations to its product lineup. Maintaining the clean quality users already love, the reformulated Raw Organic Protein and Raw Organic Meal delivers elevated taste and texture all with familiar plant-based nutrition. Now with a refreshed label, the new products will still each be available in the same four fan-favorite flavors. The reformulations will begin rolling out early 2023.

To learn more, visit gardenoflife.com .

ABOUT GARDEN OF LIFE

Garden of Life is today's recognized leader and innovator in carbon-neutral-certified, whole food, Certified USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified nutrition. Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, we offer more than 400 time-tested supplements by leading scientists – all to Empower Extraordinary Health. Whether we're making a vitamin or a probiotic or a protein powder, we always start with fresh, real, whole foods that are traceable back to the seed. From there, these foods provide our formulas that give people of all ages the power to be their best. Visit gardenoflife.com to learn more.

1NielsenIQ Homescan survey.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

