EVERY YEAR IS AWESOME! LEGOLAND® NEW YORK RESORT ANNOUNCES WATER PLAYGROUND WILL OPEN MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND 2023

Beginning Memorial Day weekend, families can splash into summer with the opening of the NEW Water Playground!

When LEGOLAND® New York opens for the 2023 season on March 31 st , it will be a newly Certified Autism Center.

This year brings new events and the return of beloved seasonal experiences, including Red, White and BOOM!, Brick-or-Treat, and Holiday Bricktacular!

GOSHEN, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Another year of awesome is here! Opening on March 31st for the 2023 season, LEGOLAND® New York Resort announced today that families can "splash into summer" when the highly anticipated Water Playground debuts over Memorial Day weekend.

"New York summers are hot – which is one of the reasons we're so excited to give families a place to cool off this year," said LEGOLAND New York Resort Divisional Director Stephanie Johnson. "We have no doubt our Water Playground will become the heart of the Park this season with its four water slides and new creative building opportunities for kids. Everything we do is for the love of fun, and we're committed to building unforgettable offerings that will keep families coming back to our Resort again and again."

After a day spent riding, driving, climbing, and building under the summer sun, guests can head to the Water Playground to cool off, build and race a LEGO® boat, splash on water slides and be doused by a giant 318-gallon water bucket. A changing area will be nearby so guests can move on with their day, enjoying the Park's seven themed lands and can't-miss attractions.

LEGOLAND New York believes awesome is for everyone! When the Park opens this season, it will officially be a Certified Autism Center. LEGOLAND New York is working with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to train all staff in best practices in serving guests with autism and their families. Every ride will have a posted Sensory Guide indicating whether there are bright lights, loud sounds, or any feature that guests might need to plan around. In addition, the Park will provide both online and paper sensory guides and, as it has in the past, offer a quiet room dedicated to children with varying sensory needs. Combatting overstimulation and anxiety, families can decompress with weighted blankets, dim lighting and tactile toys.

This year, LEGOLAND New York Resort will treat visitors to new events and bring back signature experiences including:

NEW NINJAGO ® Days (April – May): Weekends in April and May, LEGO® NINJAGO® Days will challenge guests to unlock their "inner ninja" through exclusive meet and greets with favorite heroes and interactive ninja-themed activities, all included with regular day admission.

Red, White, and BOOM! (Summer): This July 4 th , Red, White, and BOOM! is back and bigger than ever with five nights of fireworks. Live music is also back with Summer Saturdays in July and August.

Brick-or-Treat (September - October): The Monster Party returns! LEGOLAND New York's biggest Halloween party for kids will run weekends from mid-September through Halloween.

Holiday Bricktacular (November – December): Celebrate the season at LEGOLAND New York! Families will have the opportunity to meet LEGO® Santa and enjoy a series of seasonal activities, builds and adventures throughout the Resort.

While the season opens March 31, visitors don't have to wait! From now through March 25, the Sleepover Series at LEGOLAND® Hotel is the perfect winter weekend getaway, including activities like an immersive LEGO challenge, build experiences, character meet and greets, dance parties and story time.

From late January through mid-February, families can purchase an Elite or Platinum Pass using Monthly Pay for 50% off the down payment. Elite Passes will be offered at a $29 down payment plus 11 monthly installments at $20. Platinum Passes will be offered at a $20 down payment plus 11 monthly installments of $14.

LEGOLAND New York Resort takes kids on a journey through seven LEGO themed lands, including Brick Street, Bricktopia, LEGO® NINJAGO® World, LEGO Castle, LEGO City, MINILAND and LEGO Pirates. Built for families with children ages two through 12, can't-miss highlights of a LEGOLAND New York vacation include transforming into a Minifigure on the world premiere LEGO Factory Adventure ride, chasing the red wizard out of the castle on the signature Dragon coaster, and mastering the power of the elements with Master Wu on LEGO® NINJAGO® The Ride. For the ultimate multi-day LEGO vacation experience, guests can book a Vacation Package at LEGOLAND® Hotel, just steps from the Park entrance.

About LEGOLAND® New York Resort

AWESOME AWAITS at LEGOLAND® New York Resort, the ultimate LEGO® theme park destination, just outside New York City in the beautiful Hudson Valley! At LEGOLAND New York, kids ages two through 12 and their families can ride, climb, splash, and build their way through seven themed lands. Transform into a Minifigure on the world-premiere LEGO® Factory Adventure Ride, master the art of Spinjitzu on LEGO® NINJAGO® the Ride, save the kingdom on the Dragon Coaster, and explore awesome LEGO built cities in MINILAND! Adding to the multi-day destination experience, the bricktastic fun continues at LEGOLAND® Hotel, open year-round! The only LEGO themed hotel in the Northeast, it features 250 rooms in four themes: LEGO® Pirates, Kingdom, LEGO® Friends and LEGO® NINJAGO® – all just steps away from the theme park! The park is easily accessible by car, Metro-North train and direct bus service on Coach USA from Port Authority. For more information visit https://www.legoland.com/new-york/.

