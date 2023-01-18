TeleSpecialists Unveils Corporate Rebrand to Support Strategic Mission

Telemedicine leader launches the year with a new visual identity, expands its service reach, and receives ACCME accreditation.

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeleSpecialists, a nationally recognized, physician-owned provider of telemedicine solutions, announces a rebrand to start the year. The company introduced a new brand strategy and visual identity inspired by the company's growth and distinction as a leading telemedicine service provider, innovation, research, and education.

The organization's new branding is rooted in its continued mission of providing timely quality healthcare and life-changing outcomes for partner facilities and patients. The rebrand is significant for the company that is improving nearly 20,000 patient outcomes monthly through its TeleNeurology and TelePsychiatry services.

TeleSpecialists also launched its proprietary software, TeleCare by TeleSpecialists™, as a standalone service for facilities still looking to utilize their own in-house physicians in emergent stroke settings. This service was exclusive to the organization's hospital partners, but now facilities can contract with TeleCare by TeleSpecialists™ and take advantage of the turnkey solution for health systems featuring seamless state-of-the-art routing and queuing, exceptional Quality Management Services, documentation, billing, robust data governance, and real-time reporting capabilities.

"As our organization continues to expand, this new look and focus aligns with TeleSpecialists' distinction as the industry standard for quality telemedicine services," said Dr. Nima Mowzoon, MBA, CEO of TeleSpecialists. "We believe these strategic changes emphasize our goal to save lives, with exceptional quality healthcare through state-of-the-art innovative technology."

The rebrand comes on the heels of the organization's recent announcement of official ACCME accreditation. Physicians can now obtain CME credits directly through TeleSpecialists without the need to utilize a joint provider.

"Becoming ACCME accredited is a significant step on our journey to becoming the industry resource for telemedicine," said Dr. Ira Siegman, MBA, CMO of TeleSpecialists. The organization offers CME courses to their partners as part of their contract agreement.

The company's new vision can be viewed on their website, tstelemed.com. TeleSpecialists will also debut their rebranded image at the International Stroke Conference, February 8-10 in Dallas and the American Telemedicine Association Annual Conference, March 4-6 in San Antonio.

TeleSpecialists® is a leading national physician-owned provider of telemedicine solutions for quality-focused hospitals and healthcare systems that sets the standard for rapidly accessible remote neurology and psychiatry services, both emergent and non-emergent.

