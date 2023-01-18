New Census Solutions Partner Program Empowers Service Providers with Data Activation for Their Clients

Census launches Solutions Partner program to provide training, sales, co-marketing support, and more to data consulting partners.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Census , the leading Data Activation platform that syncs customer data from data warehouses to key business tools, has launched its Solutions Partners program to enlist agencies and service providers who want to help their clients do more with data.

Organizations that join the Census Solutions Partners program will receive priority access to dedicated resources across Census sales, marketing, and product teams so they can build their businesses using Census's Data Activation and Reverse ETL platform. The Solutions Partner program was developed specifically to create value for partners and provide collaborative support in three specific areas:

Providing expert technical support and knowledge – Each Solutions Partner has a dedicated partner manager to assist with sales enablement, product success, and technical questions. The partner manager provides support to implement Census and demonstrate the value of Reverse ETL and Data Activation to clients.

Co-marketing and joint sales support – Census assists Solutions Partners with joint marketing and sales campaigns to build new business opportunities. Census account teams will coordinate outreach to target prospects and help tailor solutions to meet their data integration needs.

Collaboration – Census partners with data and martech agencies to help them harness the power of the modern data stack for their clients. Census has aided dozens of partners in implementing solutions that take data activation and automation to the next level.

"Census delivers trusted, actionable data from the data warehouse, and partners help us amplify the value of data and harness it for better business outcomes," said Sharrifah Lorenz, Head of Partnerships at Census. "We are a partner-first organization and are excited to work more closely with Solutions Partners to maximize value from customer data in the cloud. We have already had great feedback from our first cohort of service partners. With the launch of a formal Solutions Partners program, we can collaborate more closely to deliver better automation, operations, and personalization using Census data activation."

Census also has launched a new partner portal as a self-service hub for partners to manage their accounts. Solutions Partners can access co-marketing materials, Census Product Certifications, and enablement materials. The portal also facilitates collaboration with Census partner managers, offering bi-directional deal visibility, managing referral payments to partners, and partnership analytics for quarterly goal tracking.

"Census is a great reverse ETL tool – easy to set up, maintain syncs, and very quick to deliver value," said Scott Breitenother, Founder and CEO of Brooklyn Data Co. "We love their dbt integration and find Census a great addition to the modern data stack to help our clients leverage their product data. On top of that, the Census team is also always available to work with us and our clients through any questions or projects, big or small."

For more information or to sign up for the Census Solutions Partners program, visit census.partnerstack.com .

About Census

Census turns data warehouses into a hub for marketing and business operations, empowering everyone with trustworthy and actionable data from a single source of truth. With its Data Activation platform, powered by reverse ETL (extract, transfer, and load), data teams can validate and publish analytics directly into all their applications in real time. Hundreds of companies like Canva, Figma, Loom, and Notion use Census to sync billions of records to empower their customer success, sales, and marketing teams. Census is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Insight Partners, Sequoia, and Tiger Global. For more information, visit www.getcensus.com or follow @census on Twitter.

