Boomerang Taps 5WPR as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been selected as the public relations Agency of Record for at-home diagnostic testing brand, Boomerang Health, Inc (Boomerang).

5WPR will enact a 360-degree media outreach strategy across consumer and trade fashion, lifestyle, celebrity and business verticals in national and regional broadcast, digital and print outlets. Additionally, 5W will identify custom and timely product seeding opportunities for Boomerang's industry leading testing kits, while also working alongside PROMINENT Brand + Talent – a strategic management consortium that connects ideas and opportunities to marketing, retail and licensing partners – to support strategic relations for Boomerang.

"Boomerang is a trailblazer in the industry, providing consumers with more autonomy over their health through access to safe and accurate medical testing from the comfort of home," said 5WPR CEO, Dara A. Busch. "Our knowledgeable team of professionals is skilled in leveraging the right media connections to elevate brand visibility, and we look forward to educating consumers about all Boomerang has to offer."

"We want to help make healthcare accessible to all by providing consumers access to convenient, state-of-the-art at-home diagnostic tests," said Frank Gianotti, CEO of Boomerang. "Through our talented internal team and external partners who are an extension of our team, we can accomplish this together."

5W's award-winning Health & Wellness team manages an impressive range of clients throughout the digital health and health technology brands. The team possesses a network of established relationships with leading medical professionals and regional health experts, a solid understanding of regulatory issues, and the ability to distill and communicate clinical data to key stakeholders.

About Boomerang Health, Inc

Boomerang saw an opportunity to reinvent healthcare by moving diagnostic tests into the comfort of consumers' homes and providing users with an empowered path forward based on their results. Through state of the art at-home diagnostic testing, customizable wellness plans, and strategic partnerships, Boomerang is uniquely positioned to become a leader within the fast-growing billion-dollar digital health market. www.boomerangkit.com

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

