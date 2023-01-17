WILSON GOLF REIMAGINES DYNAPOWER™ AFTER 70 YEARS

The new 2023 Dynapower collection includes adjustable drivers and irons

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 70 years after Wilson Sporting Goods Co. redefined expectations around power and distance in the iron category, the company today announced the re-launch of its Dynapower franchise. The complete equipment line includes adjustable drivers, fairway woods, hybrids and irons that will be available for pre-order on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Wilson Dynapower Iron (PRNewswire)

"Dynapower changed the game of golf seven decades ago and it's time for Wilson to do it again," said Tim Clarke, President, Wilson Golf. "These powerful irons and adjustable drivers are built with our legendary history in mind as we continue to innovate and deliver top-of-the-line products that raise the confidence of golfers at all skill levels. Our technology is second-to-none and we're extremely proud of this new line of Dynapower products."

In 1956, Wilson introduced the original Dynapower iron and its patented bore-through hosel design that revolutionized weight distribution. By drilling weight out of the hosel, Wilson was able to redistribute weight directly behind the hitting area for more power. The 2023 Dynapower irons build on this same weighting concept to redefine distance. Using exclusive Dynapower A.I. modelling, Wilson analyzed thousands of permutations to identify the perfect variable thickness option for each section of the face to make more of the clubface hot, especially center-to-toe where approximately 85 percent of shots are hit.

Dynapower Iron Highlights:

High MOI / low CG head design : Dynapower irons feature a high MOI head design for stability on off-center hits and a low center-of-gravity that fuels high launch and steeper descent angles.

Powerful player-preferred head : Dynapower irons feature a pleasing top line and optimal offset for a powerful and balanced look at address.

Pricing: Dynapower Steel Irons: $799.99 / Dynapower Graphite Irons: $899.99

New for 2023 is the family of Dynapower adjustable drivers, fairway woods and hybrids. New Dynapower drivers are available in two high performance options – Carbon or Titanium – each offering thousands of custom fit settings. Complementary fairway woods and hybrids round out the offering, all available in men's and women's options.

Dynapower Carbon Driver Highlights:

Neutral bias, low-spin head design : The adjustable Dynapower Carbon driver was designed for tour caliber performance. Carbon panels on the crown and sole help produce a lower spinning, mid-launch ball flight that allows maximum workability and maximum distance.

Dynamic face thickness : The PKR2 dynamic face thickness is optimized over the extended area of the clubface to power faster ball speeds.

Dynamic one-click hosel adapter : The new six-way adjustable hosel allows players to change their loft and spin in a matter of seconds.

Pricing: Dynapower Carbon Driver: $499.99

Dynapower Titanium Driver Highlights:

Neutral-to-draw bias, High MOI head design : The new Dynapower Titanium driver was designed to deliver tour-level power with maximum forgiveness. A 16-gram rear weight helps produce a high MOI driver head with a deep, rear CG that delivers forgiving, mid-to-high launch angles with a neutral-to-draw bias.

Dynamic face thickness : The PKR2 dynamic face thickness is optimized over the extended area of the clubface to power faster ball speeds.

Dynamic sixone-click hosel adapter : The new six-way adjustable hosel allows players to change their loft and spin in a matter of seconds.

Pricing: Dynapower Titanium Driver: $429.99

Dynapower Fairway Woods Highlights:

Dynapower Fairway Woods feature rear weighting and variable face thickness to deliver the fastest ball speeds over the entire face for higher, soaring ball flight.

High MOI head design : Dynapower fairway woods features a 12-gram rear weight to produce a stable, high MOI club head that delivers forgiving, higher launch angles.

Advance, tour-inspired head shape : Tour player testing resulted in a flatter profile for a clean setup behind the ball.

Pricing: Dynapower Fairway Woods: $249.99

Dynapower Hybrids Highlights:

Dynapower Hybrids showcase a low center of gravity (CG) and variable face thickness to deliver easy-to-launch ball flight, precise distance and tour-player preferred, flatter profile for a confident setup.

High MOI head design : Internal weighting positions the CG low and back to produce a high MOI clubhead for more forgiveness and higher launch angles.

Advance, tour-inspired head shape : Tour player testing resulted in a flatter profile for a clean setup behind the ball.

Pricing: Dynapower Hybrids: $219.99

The Dynapower clubs are available for pre-sale on Wilson.com starting Wednesday, Feb. 22 and at select retail locations beginning March 1.

For more information on all Wilson Golf products, including drivers, woods, irons, wedges, putters, balls and accessories, please visit: www.wilson.com and follow @wilsongolf on social.

About Wilson Golf

For more than 100 years, Wilson Golf has designed, manufactured and distributed premium and recreational golf equipment throughout the world. Since 1914, Wilson Staff irons have won 62 major championships, more than any other iron manufacturer in history. The winning tradition continues today by delivering the highest quality equipment to all golfers to enhance performance on the course and overall enjoyment of the game.

About Wilson

Chicago-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co., a division of Amer Sports, is the world's leading manufacturer of sports equipment, apparel and accessories. Through its dedication to creating products that enable athletes at every level to perform at their best, Wilson has earned its place as a leader in sporting goods for over a century.

Note - Pros often customize their equipment. This consumer product may vary from the model customized by the pro for gameplay.

Wilson Dynapower Woods (PRNewswire)

Wilson Sporting Goods Co. - Wilson Staff Logo (PRNewswire)

