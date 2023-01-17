InventHelp Inventor Develops New Storage Unit for Christmas Lights (DHM-638)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to make the chore of storing Christmas lights easier," said an inventor, from Thomasville, N.C., "so I invented the ROLLA-LITES. My design eliminates the hassle of untangling strands of lights or replacing damaged lights due to improper storage."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective storage unit for string and rope lights. As a result, it helps preserve the condition of the lights and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical and compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DHM-638, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

