InventHelp Inventor Develops Cooling Seat Cover for Truck Drivers (DAL-299)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to keep a truck driver cool when traveling in warm weather," said an inventor, from Little Elm, Texas, "so I invented the FRESH AIR SEAT. My design would help to avoid embarrassing sweat stains, wrinkled clothing, and chafing in the summer."

The invention provides an improved seat covering for truck drivers. In doing so, it offers ventilation and a soothing cooling action. As a result, it helps keep the driver cool and comfortable while traveling. It also prevents the driver from sweating in a warm seat. The invention features an effective design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for trucking companies and truck drivers.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-299, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

