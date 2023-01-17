Arkestro's Museum of Procurement to Debut at The University of Arkansas

Supply Chain Hall of Fame to Host New Museum Championing Procurement's Past, Present and Future

BENTONVILLE, Ark. and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The University of Arkansas and Arkestro today announced the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals' (CSCMP's) Supply Chain Hall of Fame , hosted by the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas, will be the first host for Arkestro's Museum of Procurement .

"For most businesses, securing the right materials, resources or services is a core element of an effective, fully functional supply chain," says Remko Van Hoek, Supply Chain Management Professor at the University of Arkansas and executive director of the CSCMP Supply Chain Hall of Fame venue. "By spotlighting contributors to our profession in the CSCMP Supply Chain Hall of Fame, we hope to stoke the enthusiasm of current and future leaders as they tackle challenges, drive innovation and continuous improvement. That's why we are delighted to host Arkestro's Museum of Procurement: it celebrates how today's approaches come from a storied history and a grand tradition stretching back to antiquity and hopefully inspires efforts to further the field."

Arkestro's Museum of Procurement is an interactive, modular exhibit highlighting notable procurement professionals through the ages and reproductions of influential procurement documents and instruments from around the world. It chronicles the evolution of the procurement function from the first goods receipt from Babylon written in cuneiform to the invention of the general ledger and to double entry accounting, ultimately concluding with the invention of ERP systems and the creation of the Internet.

Started in 2015 as a virtual hall before later opening as a physical hall in 2020, the Supply Chain Hall of Fame shines a light on the greatest supply chain innovations and leadership accomplishments to date. Its goal is to energize the next generation of talent - both professionals and students - as they unleash their creativity and passion to pave the way for the supply chain of the future.

"Procurement is a vital part of supply chain management which is of course crucial to the global economy. We are proud to partner with the University of Arkansas' leading supply chain program to bring our Museum of Procurement to the CSCMP Supply Chain Hall of Fame," says Edmund Zagorin, CEO of Arkestro. "For anyone interested in creating the future of the procurement and supply chain profession, we believe engaging with the past is critical."

About Arkestro

Arkestro is the leading Predictive Procurement Orchestration platform. Built to amplify the impact of procurement's influence, Arkestro helps enterprises deliver a 2-5x lift on cost savings attributed to everyday purchasing and sourcing cycles. Top enterprises leverage Arkestro's behavioral science, game theory and machine learning to predict and win faster value across every category of addressable spend. Learn more at arkestro.com

About the University of Arkansas

As Arkansas' flagship institution, the University of Arkansas (U of A) provides an internationally competitive education in more than 200 academic programs. Founded in 1871, the U of A contributes more than $2.2 billion to Arkansas' economy through the teaching of new knowledge and skills, entrepreneurship and job development, discovery through research and creative activity while also providing training for professional disciplines. The Carnegie Foundation classifies the U of A among the few U.S. colleges and universities with the highest level of research activity. U.S. News & World Report ranks the U of A among the top public universities in the nation. See how the U of A works to build a better world at Arkansas Research News.

View original content:

SOURCE Arkestro