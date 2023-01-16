Community Veterinary Partners Enhances Veterinarian Development with Wet Lab Experience

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Veterinary Partners (CVP), a community of veterinary professionals dedicated to their mission of bringing joy to families by providing the best care possible to the pets they love, continued its vetFWD veterinarian development program for Catapult mentees this past week with a robust wet lab experience at Viticus Group in Las Vegas. Catapult, designed for early career veterinarians who work within the CVP community of veterinary hospitals, is one component of CVP's vetFWD leadership and professional development program.

Community Veterinary Partners logo (PRNewswire)

"I've worked with over 9,000 students throughout my career, and don't know of any other group that is providing their doctors with an opportunity like this in this early season of their careers," said Dr. Tony Woodward, Catapult Clinical Skills Instructor and Diplomat of the American Veterinary Dental College. "It really is incredible what CVP is doing to support the advancement of their doctors."

CVP partnered with Viticus Group to provide hands-on, immersive training at their state-of-the-art facility. During the three-day experience, CVP veterinarians spent time in dentistry and oral surgery, ultrasound, surgical, and anesthesia wet labs honing techniques and learning new approaches. The programming was designed to advance the skills of CVP's newest veterinarians, building their confidence to be able to care for patients and grow their careers.

"After my time in the dental wet lab, I'm excited that I now feel confident enough to go home and expand my scope of practice to perform dentals on any breed," said Dr. Jill Austin, who practices at the Animal Hospital of Dauphin County.

Marco Vega, a doctor from Garden Oaks Veterinary Clinic in Texas, added, "I have a better understanding of ultrasound techniques that I know will impact what I offer my patients. I'm excited to take what I've learned back to my clinic. This Catapult wet lab experience has been invaluable."

Designed for newly graduated CVP Veterinarians, Catapult pairs doctors with mentors for personal and professional support and development. It's one piece of a unique career-long veterinarian mentorship and development program offered for all CVP doctors.

"After spending three days in wet labs with our mentees, I'm reminded of how truly remarkable the veterinary profession is," said Dr. Laura Strong, CVP Director of University Relations. "The courage and compassion of CVP's young doctors is inspiring. We must continue making space for professional growth and human connection within our industry, engaging over clinical skills and life as a veterinarian. Doctors carry tremendous responsibility, and at CVP we believe it's our job to care for them as much as they care for the animals they treat. It's been an honor to see these Catapult doctors grow and succeed."

CVP is dedicated to supporting the development of the personal, clinical and leadership skills our veterinarians need to propel forward on their desired career paths. The Catapult wet lab experience is one of the many ways we fulfill this commitment.

About Community Veterinary Partners

Community Veterinary Partners is a growing community of veterinary care professionals united by our mission of bringing joy to families by providing the best care possible for the pets they love.

Visit cvpco.com for more information, or follow CVP on LinkedIn and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Belinda Yeager Carter

VP of Marketing

412-400-7447

belinda.carter@cvpco.com

Dr. Kaeli O’Connor attending CVP Catapult Wet Lab (PRNewswire)

CVP Catapult Wet Lab Attendees at Viticus in Las Vegas (PRNewswire)

vetFWD logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Community Veterinary Partners