Medical Solutions Earns High Rank on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work 2023 List

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Medical Solutions, one of the largest healthcare talent ecosystems, has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award recognizing the Best Places to Work 2023. The company sits at number 16 out of 100 total ranked large companies in the United States.

To create the list of 100 companies, Glassdoor studied the quality, quantity, and consistency of reviews left on company profiles between October 2021 and October 2022. Companies could not nominate themselves to be considered; the rankings were created from reviews left by current and past employees from each organization. The rankings were generated from those organizations with an overall company rating of at least 3.5 stars on Glassdoor and a workplace factor rating of at least 2.5 stars.

Glassdoor found that Medical Solutions boasts a 4.5-star overall company rating and a 4.35-star workplace factor rating. Both ratings took into account more than nine attributes, including career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, and diversity and inclusion.

"To be recognized by Glassdoor as among the Best Places to Work reinforces what we've always known, that culture drives organizational success," said Craig Meier, CEO, Medical Solutions. "We focus on the whole person and through our offerings, programs, and initiatives, we create a welcoming and inclusive environment and inspire our employees to be the best versions of themselves at work and in life. We put people first."

Glassdoor is a global platform allowing employers to host job openings and information while allowing employees to share experiences at their current or previous company anonymously. Glassdoor has presented the Best Places to Work rankings since 2009, with this being the first time Medical Solutions has been included on the list.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions specializes in placing quality nurses, allied healthcare professionals, and interim clinical leaders in contingent as well as permanent, local, and per diem positions for hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities throughout the U.S. The company's workforce solutions include a managed services program, which offers hospitals and healthcare systems a streamlined approach to contingent workforce processes, helping facilities gain efficiencies, control labor costs, and enhance patient care standards. Medical Solutions is headquartered in Omaha, Neb., with company locations in San Diego, Cincinnati, Denver, Tampa, Jacksonville, Tupelo, and Durham. In 2018, the company acquired PPR Talent Management Group in Jacksonville, Fla., and in 2019, acquired Omaha-based C&A Industries, parent company to workforce solution firms Aureus Medical Group and FocusOne Solutions. In 2022, Medical Solutions acquired Matchwell; its business model of subscription-based, per diem, and local services expanded Medical Solutions' portfolio of service offerings into the per diem and local markets to further bolster the company's total workforce solutions ecosystem model. Medical Solutions was one of the first travel nursing and allied healthcare staffing companies to be certified by the Joint Commission and has been continuously certified since January 2005. For more information, visit medicalsolutions.com.

