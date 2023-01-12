JACS Solutions Awarded Technology Contract by PEPPM Purchasing Cooperative

JACS Solutions and TD SYNNEX partnership offers IoT solutions to education and government agencies

BALTIMORE, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JACS Solutions, in partnership with leading global distributor TD SYNNEX, has been named as an awarded vendor for the PEPPM National Cooperative Purchasing Program.

PEPPM ensures educational and government agencies have affordable, protected rates for purchasing innovative technology solutions. Through the streamlined bidding process, any government agency, school, college, or university can purchase JACS Solutions' product lines as part of the PEPPM Technology Catalog nationwide.

"We are delighted to offer our custom IoT solutions to schools and municipalities across the country through the PEPPM catalog," said Patrick Herwig, General Manager, Public Sector Sales at JACS Solutions. "Our strong partnership with TD SYNNEX positions us well to provide best-in-class, connected devices for deployment in virtually any government or educational setting."

Effective January 1, 2023, participating PEPPM buyers can access JACS Solutions products via the PEPPM vehicle. The JACS product line catalog includes custom tablets, connectivity devices, and charging carts for tablets and laptops. TD SYNNEX is the prime contractor and is responsible for quoting, reseller engagement, and overall contract management.

To learn more about purchasing JACS Solutions products through the PEPPM contract, visit www.jacs-solutions.com/public-sector or call 443-718-4333. You can find more information about PEPPM contracts at www.PEPPM.org.

About JACS Solutions

JACS Solutions Inc. is a global provider of custom mobility solutions for industrial and enterprise Internet-of-Things (IoT) applications. JACS partners with clients to design, manufacture, and deploy connected devices and integrated solutions that make essential business operations smarter, more reliable, and more efficient by reducing risks and vulnerabilities that are inherent with off-the-shelf, consumer-grade products.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem that helps customers maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities.

