Superfood Supplement Brand Ancient Nutrition Unveils Innovative New Organic SuperGreens Line-Up

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading supplement brand Ancient Nutrition is announcing the launch of new Organic SuperGreens formulations in powder, tablets and gummy formats. This new product lineup packs up to 25+ superfoods (including certified organic greens) that are developed with proprietary blends to deliver detoxification & pH balance, energy† and nutrient boosts. The new product line extension is designed to offer an innovative new approach to green superfood formulas, in convenient consumer-first formats, including:

"In addition to the incredible organic superfoods found in our original Organic SuperGreens, the new Organic SuperGreens formulations provide powerful superfoods that target specific wellness goals," said Founder and CEO of Ancient Nutrition, Jordan Rubin. "What I love most about these new blends is that you can get your greens any way you want, including "first-ever" combinations with rare and exotic superfood ingredients designed to supercharge your body to achieve your health and fitness goals."

Consumers can now take their greens routine up a notch with one of these new formulations:

Organic SuperGreens + Multivitamin features 22 essential vitamins and minerals that are sourced from real organic food ingredients to help you fill in the nutrient gaps in your diet.

Organic SuperGreens Energizer† includes a proprietary Energy† Blend with ingredients like green tea leaf, yerba mate and ashwagandha to help you stay energized and fight fatigue.†

Organic SuperGreens Alkalize & Detox† has a proprietary Detox† Blend that includes alkalizing superfoods like apple cider vinegar, milk thistle and spirulina plus a probiotic to help you digest and detox.†

Organic SuperGreens + Collagen is made with a proprietary Organic Eggshell Membrane Collagen source that supports your joints, gut and skin health.†

Organic SuperGreens Gummies packs 15 organic fruits and veggies into delicious gummies that are perfect for adults and kids 4+.

In addition, two of the new formulas are also available in tablet form. The Organic SuperGreens + Multivitamin tablets and Organic SuperGreens Energizer† tablets include a Regenerative Organic Fermented Superfood Blend with key ingredients grown on Ancient Nutrition's regenerative organic farm in Summertown, Tennessee. Ancient Nutrition is changing the future of farming with regenerative practices that build soil, capture carbon, transform the environment and much more.

The new Organic SuperGreens formulas will retail at prices ranging from $44.95 to 55.95. All formats are available on their store site and Amazon.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

