Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Albireo Pharma, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Ipsen

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Albireo (Nasdaq: ALBO) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Ipsen.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Albireo's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Albireo shareholders will receive only $42 per share in cash at the closing of the transaction, for an initial estimated aggregate consideration of $952 million plus one contingent value right (CVR) per share. Each CVR will entitle its holder to deferred cash payments of $10 per CVR payable upon the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of Bylvay in the Biliary Atresia indication at the latest by 31 December 2027, allowing for a potential increase in the number of patients in the BOLD study. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Albireo by imposing a significant penalty if Albireo accepts a superior bid. Albireo insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Albireo's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Albireo.

If you own Albireo common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/albireo-pharma-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country.

